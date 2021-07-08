One Inc Appoints FinTech Leader Elizabeth Hoemeke as Chief Information Officer

Hoemeke brings more than 20 years of technology and product development experience across the fintech, payments, banking, and energy industries. Most recently as Senior Vice President of Enterprise Engineering and Technology Strategy at U.S. Bank, Hoemeke drove internal change management, supporting enterprise-wide technology modernization and development of an engineering platform to fully enable cloud adoption both internally and externally. Earlier, she served as Senior Vice President of IT Strategy and Global Business Services for the bank's Elavon subsidiary, where she quadrupled the size of the IT team to over 300 and founded and scaled its patent-holding technology innovation lab, The Greenhouse. Hoemeke's tenure at U.S. Bank demonstrates her extensive experience in managing development teams around the world – including US, Philippines, Ireland, Poland, and India.

Before U.S. Bank, Hoemeke held various senior IT leadership roles at First Data Corporation, a leading global payments company, from 2010 to 2012 and at the global data, analytics and technology company Equifax, from 1996 to 2010.

"Elizabeth's visionary approach and technology skills have driven breakthrough innovations throughout her career," said One Inc Executive Chairman Ian Drysdale. "We are thrilled to welcome her to the One Inc family, with deep conviction that her payments and fintech experience will fuel our success in an industry in need of largescale technology acceleration."

Hoemeke is strongly committed to technology education in her hometown Atlanta, with a special focus on women in STEAM–earning several awards and recognition for her work. She sits on the board of directors for Women in Technology along with the Alma G. Davis Foundation that supports survivors of domestic violence, and is a Georgia Institute of Technology graduate, earning a B.S. in Civil Engineering. She also completed the Innovative IT Leader Program at Stanford University in 2018.

"I admire the One Inc team's ability to drive such massive change across insurance and look forward to being a part of the next wave of innovation as carriers and breakthrough insurtechs enter a post-pandemic environment centered around touchless payments," Hoemeke said, "I can't wait to work with the One Inc team and guide our continued pursuit of payments transformation and delivery of a better customer experience."

About One Inc

One Inc is modernizing the insurance industry through a unified and frictionless payment experience. Focusing only on the insurance industry, One Inc helps carriers transform their operations by reducing costs, increasing security, and optimizing customer experience. The comprehensive end-to-end digital payments platform provides expanded payment options, multi-channel digital communications, and rapid digital claim payment, even for the most complex insurance use cases. As one of the fastest growing digital payments platforms in the insurance industry, One Inc manages billions of dollars per year in premiums and claims payments. For more information, please visit www.oneinc.com.

