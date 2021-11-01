One Inc Levels Up Corporate Team as Payments Innovator Sarah Owen Joins in Chief Product Officer Role

FOLSOM, Calif., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One Inc, the leading digital payments network for the insurance industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sarah Owen as Chief Product Officer. She joins the executive leadership team and will report to One Inc Chief Executive Ian Drysdale.

Owen joins as CPO following a career driving product innovation, development and business transformation for payments. With increasing levels of responsibility, she has managed large product portfolios and built new products across card issuing, consumer loyalty and payment facilitator lines of business. For over two decades she has held senior roles at companies including First Data (Fiserv), Heartland (Global Payments), Vantiv (FIS) and she most recently served as lead for the Customer Engagement Portfolio for TSYS, a business unit of Global Payments. Owen combines her deep payments knowledge with a passion for helping clients transform their digital experiences and is a true champion of innovation, having patented and served as co-inventor for multiple mobile and digital payment solutions. Based in Atlanta, Sarah has also served as a mentor for TechStars and is an active volunteer in the local community.

"Sarah is one of the premier innovators and operators in electronic payments and One Inc is sure to gain from her mobile, loyalty, payment facilitator and consumer payments acumen," said Ian Drysdale, One Inc CEO. "We build insurance products, solutions and experiences together, at speed, and we sought a leader with the payments expertise, deep relationships and leadership qualities to create next generation products that will delight our customers."

Owen's appointment is the latest demonstration of One Inc's commitment to hiring strong female talent for senior roles. She is the third C-level woman hired in the last year to help guide One Inc's payments product and technology direction, following Chief Information Officer Elizabeth Hoemeke and Chief Marketing Officer Kathy Tuite.

"This is an exciting time to be joining One Inc and be part of the team's evolution of the insurance payments space," said Owen. "One Inc has always been groundbreaking in its approach to insurance, and it's an honor to be part of One Inc's next stage of innovation and product delivery, driving client-forward solutions that also elevate and empower our teams."

One Inc is modernizing the insurance industry through a unified and frictionless payment network. Focusing only on the insurance industry, One Inc helps carriers transform their operations by reducing costs, increasing security, and optimizing customer experience. The comprehensive end-to-end digital payments platform provides expanded payment options, multi-channel digital communications, and rapid digital claim payment, even for the most complex insurance use cases. As one of the fastest growing digital payments platforms in the insurance industry, One Inc manages billions of dollars per year in premiums and claims payments. For more information, please visit www.oneinc.com.

