One Independent Vision: 'The Madness of David Judge' Leads a Grassroots Charge into Emmy® Season

NEW ORLEANS, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Emmy® Award voting period begins, a small team of Louisiana filmmakers, spearheaded by writer/director Mike Mayhall, is proving that heart and hustle can still cut through the noise of the studio giants.

The Madness of David Judge, a five-episode limited series streaming on Amazon, Movie Central, and TUBI, has officially entered the "For Your Consideration" arena—not with a multi-million-dollar ad budget, but with a story that has captivated audiences and critics alike.

The Madness of David Judge - Official Trailer Speed Speed The Madness of David Judge The Madness of David Judge

Produced by a core team of only five people, the series is more than a supernatural thriller; it is a testament to the power of independent vision. Writer and Director Mike Mayhall, an Emmy® nominee himself, led a dedicated team where lines between cast and crew didn't exist—three of the five core members also starred in the project, carrying the emotional weight both on and off-screen.

"This was never about a paycheck; it was about the craft," says Mayhall. "We were five people in the mud, working odd jobs to keep the lights on while trying to make something that felt as big and as beautiful as anything on the major networks. To see our names alongside the giants we've admired our whole lives isn't just a win for us—it's a win for every misfit filmmaker who has been told their story is 'too small' to matter."

The series follows David Judge (Jeremy Sande), an author whose world collapses when his wife confesses to an affair and then vanishes. What follows is a visceral journey through guilt, memory, and a supernatural force that turns personal pain into a psychological prison. Critics have praised the show's "heartbreakingly beautiful" visuals and "profoundly isolating" atmosphere, noting that its five-chapter structure offers a level of intimacy rarely seen in modern genre television.

With voting officially underway, The Madness of David Judge is asking Emmy® voters to look beyond the billboards of Sunset Boulevard. The campaign is a call to recognize the craftsmanship that happens when a small, dedicated team pours everything they have into a singular vision.

"We knew we were the long shot," Mayhall adds. "But we also knew we had a story that was real. We're coming to the table with nothing but our work, and we're asking everyone to see what happens when passion is the only resource you have."

Since its release, the series has continued to build momentum on the festival circuit, picking up awards including Best Web Series at the Los Angeles Film Awards (2025), Best Director at the London International Film Festival (2025), and Best Series at the Terror in the Bay Film Festival (2025).

The Madness of David Judge is a five-episode limited series currently streaming on Amazon, Movie Central, and TUBI. Its Emmy® consideration highlights what's possible when a small, dedicated team commits fully to telling a story that resonates.

For more information on the series, visit www.davidjudgeseries.com.

Media Contact:

Mike Mayhall

[email protected]

818.445.8499

SOURCE Mike Mayhall