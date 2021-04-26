One Institution Media Launches Groundbreaking Media Company

PORTLAND, Ore., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Keenan J. Davis, an American entrepreneur and investor, announced today the creation of One Institution Media (OIM).

OIM is a media and entertainment company that produces, distributes, and broadcasts live stream podcasts. The mission is to tell creative stories – big or small – that inspire positive action in society. OIM aims to provide original content through conversations where people communicate and collaborate in dynamic and interactive ways.

"OIM is a content distribution and production model designed to amplify voices through focused content development and innovative broadcast models," said Davis. "As technology improves and content demands from our society evolve, we will be positioned to serve as the preeminent media platform for viewers seeking value-based podcast content."

One Institution Media is designed to curate conversations in digital form that will educate, entertain, and empower individuals across all demographics. The platform has already attracted creative voices to support the initial launch. Jessica Lewis, one of the nation's leading "Green Construction" builders, offered high praise for the opportunity to discuss building safer, affordable communities with shipping containers on a new digital platform.

"One Institution Media is creating a dynamic platform for voices to be heard in an engaging and inspiring approach," said Ms. Lewis. "We are always exploring avenues to create opportunities for others, cultivate meaningful relationships, and curate messages that place our product in front of new, fresh faces. We believe One Institution Media will allow us to reach an exciting audience, without restriction, that will expand our brand identity and footprint as one of the nation's leaders in Green Construction."

One Institution Media launch lineup will include:

"Analyze This" with Erick "EA" Allen

"Broken Open" with Tawanna Nishi

"Container Life" with Jessica Lewis and Monique "Mojo" Jones

"Dating Satan" with Keshia Carr

"Forward" with Derrick Day

"Mav Sports Take" with Ryan Roberts and David Turner

"Pod is My Witness" with Dr. Keenan J. Davis

"OnceYouBuyBlack" with Keturah Harper

"SNA Live" with Ryan Lugo, Conway Martindale, and Malik Winn

"Technical Talks" with Dre James and Anthony Washington

Fans can access all content, membership options, including bonus resources at http://www.oneinstitution.com/.

About One Institution Media (OIM)

One Institution Media (OIM) is an over-the-top podcast content platform and production company located in Portland, Oregon. OIM's streaming service offers a wide variety of podcast shows without commercials on an internet-connected device. You can also listen to every show via traditional podcast audio outlets, in addition to downloading videos and audio files to your iOS, Android, or Windows 10 device and watch without an internet connection.

Media Contact: Keyon Johnson

[email protected]

(925)-354-8201

SOURCE One Institution Media