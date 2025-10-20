One Jeanswear Group Names Chris Waldeck as Chief Executive Officer

Seasoned global brand leader to drive the company's next phase of growth.

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- One Jeanswear Group, a subsidiary of Premier Brands Group Holdings, announces the appointment of Chris Waldeck as Chief Executive Officer, effective October 6, 2025.

Mr. Waldeck is a veteran executive with over 30 years of experience leading global fashion and consumer brands. He most recently served as President and Co-Chief Operating Officer of Kontoor Brands, the owner of Lee and Wrangler brands. Previously, he held senior roles at the Adidas Group, including leading Reebok North America and successfully turning around Reebok's operations in South Korea. His career spans product innovation, brand transformation, and omni-channel strategy across North America, Asia, and Europe.

Mr. Morris Tbeile, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Premier Brands Group Holdings, said: "Chris is an exceptional leader with a proven track record of building brands, driving operational excellence, and navigating global markets. His expertise in both product and marketing, coupled with his international experience, makes him uniquely positioned to guide One Jeanswear Group into its next phase of growth. We are excited to welcome him and look forward to the future under his leadership."

Mr. Waldeck said, "This is a pivotal time in One Jeanswear Group's journey, and I am excited to help lead the company into its next chapter. OJG has an incredible portfolio of brands, strong retail partnerships, and a talented team with deep industry expertise. Together with the OJG team and our partners, we will shape a clear strategic direction, accelerate growth, drive innovation, and strengthen our brand's connection with consumers.

One Jeanswear Group is a leading global fashion apparel company operating a diverse portfolio of brands and is recognized as an expert in the denim category. One Jeanswear Group oversees design, product development and innovation, technical support, fabric procurement, marketing, merchandising and global sourcing. One Jeanswear Group's branded portfolio includes its owned brands, Gloria Vanderbilt and Vintage America, as well as licensed brands, Jessica Simpson, Ella Moss, Nine West Jeans, GH Bass, and Lucky Brands.

One Jeanswear Group products are sold through multiple channels of distribution, including department stores, mass retailers, and their e-commerce platforms. www.ojg.com

About Premier Brands Group Holdings

Premier Brands Group Holdings is the parent company of One Jeanswear Group, Kasper Group, and The Jewelry Group. Through its subsidiaries, Premier Brands Group Holdings designs, manufactures, and sells a diverse range of men's and women's apparel and jewelry, including jeanswear, sportswear, sweaters, dresses, professional wear, and accessories. The company sells its products under its wholly owned brands, Gloria Vanderbilt, Kasper, and Napier, as well as its licensed brands, which include Anne Klein, Jones New York, Jessica Simpson, Kenneth Cole, and Nine West. The Company sells its products globally through a broad array of distribution channels, including better specialty stores, department stores, and mass merchandisers.

SOURCE ONE Jeanswear Group