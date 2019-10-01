One Kings Lane Announces Expansion To Third Retail Location In Boston's Seaport District

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One Kings Lane, the digitally-led destination for making the home an expression of personal style, today announced it will expand its physical retail footprint with a third location on October 17. The newest shop, located at 25 Thomson Place in Fort Point, adjacent to Boston's vibrant Seaport District, follows the brand's successful flagship opening last fall in Soho and the decision to turn their first seasonal shop in Southampton, NY into a permanent retail location.

One Kings Lane Boston will open in a 3,500 square foot space on Thomson Place, a growing retail destination in Fort Point, which is a neighborhood known for its innovative design culture. Built in 1907 by the Boston Wharf Company, the industrial brick-and-beam building functioned as a warehouse before being converted to a retail space in 2016.

"We are proud and excited to bring One Kings Lane to Boston as part of our continued retail expansion strategy. This announcement builds upon the incredible customer feedback we received regarding our first two shops in New York. As a brand with a decade's worth of customer data, we know that we have a dedicated base of customers in the Massachusetts and greater New England areas, and we can't wait to start engaging with them in person come fall," said Debbie Propst, president of One Kings Lane. "Finding spaces that are representative of our aesthetic and have roots in the local community has always been a priority for us. Fort Point and the Seaport's mix of historical warehouses with modern architecture, access to customers, as well as its energetic and creative spirit makes it the perfect place for us to call home in Boston."

Shop Experience and Design

In designing the new shop, One Kings Lane has brought the space to life by creating an immersive, realistic home environment to showcase the brand's offerings.

The One Kings Lane shop experience has a three-part foundation:

A localized and living assortment - The shops feature a product assortment curated to fit the aesthetic of the neighborhood and as products sell, they are constantly replaced with new and different items. The makings of your mix - As a brand that believes everyone has their own unique style mix, which their home should represent, the shopping experience is all about helping customers combine a range of styles and price points, the best brands, the exclusive One Kings Lane Collection, vintage and antiques, and one-of-a-kind pieces, including handmade art. Professional interior design services - With dedicated professional interior designers on staff, the shop will be a resource for customers and the interior design community alike, from picking out a single piece to furnishing an entire home.

Features and Exclusive Partners

Following a successful launch with iconic British cupboard makers Plain English Design at the One Kings Lane flagship in Manhattan's Soho neighborhood in 2018, this fall will mark the expansion of the brands' partnership to include a Plain English kitchen in all three One Kings Lane shops. One Kings Lane Boston will feature a bespoke kitchen using a mix of the brand's Spitalfields Cupboards with their Wilkes doors. Featuring several of the brand's most admired details, the space includes a large set of Pan Drawers, a Two Tier Cutlery drawer, Crockery Pegs inspired by drawers on a classic yacht, Pull Out Trays and the popular Pull Out Sink Tidy. The kitchen also showcases Plain English's exclusive paint colors, including 'Candied Peel' from their newest collection with designer Rita Konig . Customers interested in more information can be referred to the Plain English team by via One Kings Lane Boston .

One Kings Lane Boston will also highlight the brand's exclusive collection with The Shade Store. In addition to showcasing treatments in the shop's main window, there will be visual displays and swatches available. Customers can shop the full collection at The Shade Store's Boston area locations.

will also highlight the brand's exclusive collection with . In addition to showcasing treatments in the shop's main window, there will be visual displays and swatches available. Customers can shop the full collection at The Shade Store's Boston area locations. In addition to furniture and an ever-changing assortment of tableware, bedding, artwork, gifts, and vintage items, customers will be able to shop the brand's full online assortment with help from in-store design advisers, including items available only online and the brand's innovation in upholstered furniture customization, Palette by One Kings Lane.

Opening and Hours

One Kings Lane Boston will launch with a series of events and in-store activations. The shop will be open seven days a week: Mondays through Saturdays from 10am to 6pm and Sundays from 11am to 5pm. For more information please visit https://www.onekingslane.com/c/stores.do.

About One Kings Lane

Since launching in March 2009, One Kings Lane has established itself as a premiere home shopping destination and resource. With a breadth of the best-quality furnishings and finishing touches, One Kings Lane provides the access, inspiration, and help to create a style that is uniquely yours. A pioneer in content-led commerce, One Kings Lane speaks to a highly engaged audience via a digital first ecosystem that includes in-house design services from One Kings Lane Interior Design; social shopping; editorial; and a seamless online shopping experience. One Kings Lane was acquired by Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) in 2016, opened their first retail experience in Southampton, NY in 2017, and launched their New York City flagship in Soho in Fall 2018.

