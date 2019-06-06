One Kings Lane Launches New Furniture Collection With Minnie Driver

NEW YORK, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One Kings Lane, the digitally-led destination for making the home an expression of personal style, today announced the launch of a collaboration with award-winning actress Minnie Driver. The new assortment, designed exclusively for One Kings Lane, features three hand-drawn patterns in varying hues and scales, across 16 silhouettes including chairs, settees, ottomans, headboards, benches and pillows.

https://www.onekingslane.com/c/code/E84007.do

Stemming from the actress's lifelong love of design and penchant for pattern mixing in her own homes, Minnie Driver English Living for One Kings Lane takes cues from both Driver's English heritage and the natural beauty and laid-back sophistication of her adopted home of California. The collaboration marks the second introduction to Driver's home furnishings brand, and first in the furniture category.

"Developing my own brand over the past few years has been incredibly rewarding and I am thrilled to be partnering with One Kings Lane for this next iteration," said Driver. "The collection is a fresh representation of my personal style, and where I draw inspiration from when decorating my own homes — from the traditional elegance of my native England, to the serenity of my home base of California and handcrafted artfulness seen during travels abroad. Designing this line with One Kings Lane allowed me to bring all of this inspiration to life and create something that is not only accessible, but will look beautiful in any home."

The collection launches with three distinct patterns, each in two colorways, which were designed to mix together or make a statement on their own:

Agave Stripe - an organic take on classic striped textiles, inspired by vintage french paperback book cover prints.

- an organic take on classic striped textiles, inspired by vintage french paperback book cover prints. Desert Flower - a globally inspired motif that blends vintage Indian and traditional English floral patterns.

- a globally inspired motif that blends vintage Indian and traditional English floral patterns. Mariposa - a dot motif inspired by the art of Indian block printing.

"We are excited to collaborate with Minnie Driver on her first furniture collection — a stylish and authentic interpretation of her heritage and style point of view," said Debbie Propst, President of One Kings Lane. "Both our customers and Minnie's immense fan-base were so inspired by our makeover of her Malibu home, which we launched on our site earlier this year, and I know they will be equally as enthusiastic to now be able to incorporate a piece of her design sensibility into their own homes."

The new collection will launch at onekingslane.com and in both of the brand's retail locations on June 6, with prices ranging from $125 for pillows to $1,195 for a settee.

About One Kings Lane

Since launching in March 2009, One Kings Lane has established itself as a premiere home shopping destination and resource. With a breadth of the best-quality furnishings and finishing touches, One Kings Lane provides the access, inspiration, and help to create a style that is uniquely yours. A pioneer in content-led commerce, One Kings Lane speaks to a highly engaged audience via a digital first ecosystem that includes in-house design services from One Kings Lane Interior Design; social shopping; editorial; and a seamless online shopping experience. One Kings Lane was acquired by Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) in 2016, opened their first retail experience in Southampton, NY in 2017, and launched their New York City flagship in Soho in Fall 2018.

SOURCE One Kings Lane