One Kings Lane Signs Multi-Year, Exclusive Contract Extension with CommerceHub

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CommerceHub, Inc. ("CommerceHub"), a leading ecommerce enablement platform of over 12,000 retailers, brands and suppliers, today announced it has signed an exclusive, multi-year agreement with One Kings Lane, a premier digital-first home shopping destination.

The new agreement expands One Kings Lane's use of CommerceHub's drop-ship platform to rapidly scale to support increasing ecommerce sales volume and gain visibility to improve fulfillment and delivery capabilities that enhance the customer experience.

"CommerceHub has the enterprise know-how and expertise to help us strengthen our digital presence," said John Trifoso, COO, One Kings Lane. "We rely on CommerceHub solutions to fulfill our customers' expectations for great quality and fast service no matter the channel—social, mobile, online, or in-store—our customers choose to interact with us. This agreement will enable us to further our efforts to deliver an exceptional customer experience."

"We have been working with One Kings Lane since 2016, helping them to strategically expand their product assortment and support their direct-to-consumer growth via drop-ship," said Tom Barone, Chief Revenue Officer, CommerceHub. "In the past few months, the ability to scale, shift quickly and protect the customer experience has become even more important. We are excited to partner with a digitally native brand like One Kings Lane to support them as they evolve to keep pace with changing consumer demands and grow their business."

About One Kings Lane

Since launching in March 2009, One Kings Lane has established itself as a premiere home shopping destination and resource. With a breadth of the best-quality furnishings and finishing touches, One Kings Lane provides the access, inspiration, and help to create a style that is uniquely yours. A pioneer in content-led commerce, One Kings Lane speaks to a highly engaged audience via a digital-first ecosystem that includes in-house design services from One Kings Lane Interior Design, social shopping, editorial, and a seamless omni-channel shopping experience.

About CommerceHub

CommerceHub is a leading ecommerce enablement platform connecting supply, demand and delivery that helps retailers and brands increase sales by expanding product assortments, promoting products on the channels that perform, and enabling rapid, on-time customer delivery. With its robust platform and proven scalability, CommerceHub helps more than 12,000 retailers, brands, and distributors achieve over $20 billion in Gross Merchandise Value annually. Visit commercehub.com .

SOURCE CommerceHub