One L.A. Based Doctor is Beating the Odds, Helping Redefine Stereotypes, One Baby at a Time

ENCINO, Calif., April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Western Fertility Institute is proudly sponsoring educational publications and events through April 29th in honor of National Infertility Awareness Week.

2018 statistics show that 1 out of 8 couples suffer from infertility. Every year hundreds of hopeful parents fly in from all over the world to see Los Angeles based Dr. Ashim Kumar for help conceiving a child.

Pictured: 50 year old mom to be Paula Brody, carrying twin girls. Photo Courtesy: Lula Hyers @LulaHyers Magazine: The September Issues @TheSeptemberIssues Mia and her Mother Kelli Han/ Photo Courtesy: Lula Hyers @LulaHyers Magazine: The September Issues @TheSeptemberIssues

Under the leadership of Dr. Kumar, The Western Fertility Institute team and laboratory experts have helped thousands of people from over 20 countries achieve the dream of a family. Using cutting edge technology the staff at Western Fertility Institute is achieving some of the highest success rates in the field.

Dr. Kumar's international following and tremendous success rates bringing twins into the world are making his patients famous! Four of Dr. Kumar's miracle babies were recently featured in a Hollywood photoshoot for a magazine article called "The Fertility Revolution " in The September Issues.

A new "A-list" Celebrity backed Docu-series is following parents from all over the United States for 9 months through the journey to parenthood. W.F.I.'s beloved patient Paula Brody was cast in the project. Brody is 50 years old and set to deliver twin girls this summer. All the media attention WFI patients have received has been focused on the fact that there is no easy or "normal" road to parenthood. Dr. Kumar's diverse patients who are gay, straight, of varied ages, and from all over the world, have inspired countless hopeful parents.

Using top notch egg donors and surrogates featured on www.laeggdonors.com and the best technology Western Fertility Institute serves intended parents from all over the world. The media is invited to join us as we honor our previous, current, and future surrogates at an enormous party this Sunday at 1PM in Arcadia, CA at Villa Catrina Mexican Restaurant located at 251 N. Santa Anita Ave. Arcadia, CA 91006. We will host 50 surrogates and their children at an almost Cinco De Mayo party. Dr. Ashim Kumar, several surrogates, egg donors, and parents can be made available for interview upon request this week.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/one-la-based-doctor-is-beating-the-odds-helping-redefine-stereotypes-one-baby-at-a-time-300637973.html

