One Lantern, Three Destinations! 3.2 Million Fans Follow IN XI'AN to Discover a City Where Ancient Meets Modern

XI'AN, China, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In August 2025, Xi'an's overseas social media account IN XI'AN launched the special campaign "One Light, One Journey," focusing on cultural resonance across Chinatowns in San Francisco, London, and Milan. By comparing cultural symbols in these global neighborhoods, the initiative highlighted shared roots and emotional ties between overseas communities and Xi'an. According to the China City Overseas Social Media Communication Impact Index (August 2025), jointly released by Reference Think Tank and CRC Index, Xi'an ranked third in overall communication influence that month. The consistent presence of IN XI'AN has added a compelling case study to the city's strategic narrative for international audiences.

This narrative—channeling the city's warmth through cultural resonance—has guided IN XI'AN since its inception. The account keeps its lens firmly on Xi'an, delivering a steady stream of content that showcases both its rapid urban development and profound cultural heritage to a global audience across languages and cultural backgrounds.

Over the years, IN XI'AN has been expanding the city's expression through immersive and interactive formats. During the "Half-day in Tang Village" livestream, international guests dressed in Tang-style attire strolled through the contemporary cultural landscape. The AR Tang fashion filter allowed global users to immerse themselves in the elegance of traditional costumes, while a 5.5-hour slow livestream from the Ancient Guanyin Temple documented the changing scenery around the millennium-old ginkgo tree from dawn to dusk. The "InterChang'an" H5 interactive game leveraged a "gaming + AI" format, allowing players to navigate Xi'an's landmarks in a dynamic parkour-style adventure. These creative initiatives—both engaging and culturally meaningful—have built a bridge between global audiences and Xi'an, allowing the city's historical depth and contemporary energy to naturally unfold through tangible experiences.

With China's 240-hour visa-free transit policy now in effect, international interest in visiting Xi'an has grown significantly. In 2025, IN XI'AN further developed themed content and guides around clothing, food, accommodation, and transportation. Addressing practical concerns of overseas visitors, the account shared useful information such as how to make payments easier and streamline document procedures, helping travelers move around smoothly, explore comfortably, and enjoy their stay to the fullest. These efforts have sparked widespread attention and active engagement both in China and abroad.

Under the campaign "Chang'an's Rhythm, Renewed Beauty", IN XI'AN leveraged the spotlight of China International Fashion Week to promote traditional culture, releasing educational content on Tang, Song, and Ming dynasty attire that blended historical craftsmanship with modern aesthetics. This elegant take on clothing entered the global conversation, generating over 1.97 million impressions worldwide. The account also built a visual narrative around "Chinatown × Xi'an", linking scenic spots, local foods, and street scenes to evoke a sense of shared cultural roots—with related videos amassing over one million views. An AIGC digital persona, "A Yong", was introduced as a lively tour guide based on the Terracotta General. Designed to meet the practical needs of international travelers, the series covered six themes, including transport, attractions, and dining tips. One TikTok video alone hit 700,000 views, with the full series surpassing 2.2 million plays. Additionally, the long-video series "If the Solar Terms Have Colors" wove through the 24 solar terms, using color imagery to depict seasonal transitions and introducing Chinese traditions in English, building consistent cross-cultural engagement.

This evolution from pure information sharing to value-added service reflects the continued growth of IN XI'AN 's international communication strategy. By placing the audience at the center and delivering both quality content and practical support, the account strengthens global audiences' affinity and identification with China, thereby enhancing the overall impact of its cross-border outreach.

Since its launch in 2021, IN XI'AN has aimed to build a bridge between Xi'an and the world, facilitating cultural exchange and presenting the city's image. It maintains an active presence across five major overseas platforms—Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and X—with a combined following of over 3.2 million. The account focuses on three core themes: folk traditions and history, cultural travel and cuisine, and economic exchange, forming a consistent and recognizable voice for Xi'an on the global stage.

More than just a channel for dissemination, IN XI'AN creates meaningful cultural connections. It allows ancient Chang'an and modern audiences to illuminate one another—revealing Xi'an as a place where antiquity meets innovation, and where timeless traditions blend with a modern vibe. Through sustained engagement on global social platforms, IN XI'AN has evolved from a broadcaster of content into a space for conversation and a trusted resource for practical information. It helps shape a stable, clear, and relatable expression of Xi'an's urban culture in the global imagination, enabling worldwide audiences to truly understand Xi'an and fall in love with it.

