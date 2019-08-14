One Legal Expands Product Development Leadership with Appointment of Former LegalZoom Exec, Vanessa Davis

PETALUMA, Calif., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One Legal today announced the appointment of a new Executive, adding to its growing leadership team. Vanessa Davis, formerly Vice President of Research and Product Development at LegalZoom, joins One Legal as Vice President of Product.

"Customer expectations of legal technology are changing more rapidly than ever," said Robert DeFilippis, One Legal CEO. "We are thrilled to be adding such an experienced enterprise product leader to drive this crucial part of our business. Vanessa's product leadership skills, industry experience, and eye for innovation will allow us to offer our customers increasingly valuable solutions."

Davis joins One Legal after more than a decade at LegalZoom and, before that, roles at two legal startups—SmartRules.com and Find Legal Forms. She is a California-qualified attorney with practice experience at O'Melveny & Meyers LLP and Klee, Tuchin, Bogdanoff & Stern LLP.

"The opportunity to develop innovative solutions for some of the most paper-intensive and inefficient parts of the litigation process is exciting," said Davis. "I am thrilled to join a company that is changing how the legal industry works and working to solve the many pain points that persist in litigation."

Davis' appointment follows the appointment of former Lexis Nexis Product Chief, Marty Kilmer, as Chief Operating Officer in 2018.

About One Legal

One Legal challenges traditionally complicated and bureaucratic systems by making the processes of filing court documents, serving legal papers, and sharing and managing information easier. Providing legal professionals with tools that help them to better manage litigation logistics, from concept to court, One Legal helps law firms to bridge the gap seamlessly with both physical court filing and eFiling through the same easy-to-use website.

