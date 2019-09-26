One Legal Pledges 1% Donations of Product, Profit, and Time in Continuation of Social Responsibility Initiative

PETALUMA, Calif., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One Legal announced today that it has joined Pledge 1% , making a commitment to donate 1% of the company's product, profit, and time. As a Pledge 1% company, One Legal continues to integrate philanthropy into its core business.

"As a longtime member of the legal tech space, One Legal sees firsthand the very real needs of individuals for better access to justice," said One Legal CEO, Robert DeFilippis. "We are proud to be well-positioned to support legal nonprofits with the resources they need to do critical work, in addition to providing funding."

One Legal joins more than 8,500 companies from over 100 countries in pledging 1%. Each company participating chooses how they fulfill these goals. One Legal has already begun to build what that looks like for them.

In 2018, One Legal launched its Community Partnership Program , providing legal nonprofits with discounted access to its products and services. Earlier this year, the company began providing financial sponsorships to its community partners. And in August, employees participated in the first company-sponsored volunteer service day.

"The strength of the pledge is that it connects us to a broader movement of philanthropy while giving us the flexibility to design a bespoke giving program that stays aligned with our values and goals," said Linda Kim, Executive Director of Corporate Social Responsibility at One Legal.

About One Legal

One Legal challenges traditionally complicated and bureaucratic systems by making the processes of filing court documents, serving legal papers, and sharing and managing information easier. Providing legal professionals with tools that assist in managing litigation logistics, from concept to court, One Legal helps bridge the gap seamlessly with both physical court filing and eFiling.

