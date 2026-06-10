One Life Studios Celebrates 10 Years of Storytelling

Global Growth Continues with New Distribution and Acquisition Agreements including 500+ Indian Microdramas and Launching a Corporate Communications Initiative

MUMBAI, India, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- One Life Studios (OLS), one of India's leading independent media companies operating across content production, acquisition, distribution, and syndication, today announced a series of major milestones as it celebrates its 10th anniversary. Over the past decade, OLS has significantly expanded its global content footprint through new international distribution and acquisition partnerships for its award-winning drama series, growing its portfolio to more than 750 premium Indian content titles. The company has also acquired over 500 Indian microdramas for worldwide distribution, creating one of India's largest microdrama catalogues and bringing this fast-growing format to audiences around the world.

Siddharth Kumar Tewary, One Life Studios Founder & Chief Storyteller l: "Connection Request" (t) "Porus" (b) "Chandra Gupta Maurya" (l) "Dhruv Tara"

In parallel, OLS has strengthened its international communications and market engagement strategy to support continued global expansion. The company is also preparing to unveil a new original animation IP at MIPJunior, further diversifying its content slate and reinforcing its commitment to developing globally relevant entertainment.

Founder & Chief Storyteller, Siddharth Kumar Tewary, has grown One Life Studios over the past decade into one of India's most successful independent distributors & content producers, creating premium scripted programming that has been recognized with 65+ awards across India & international markets.

"We are thrilled to celebrate ten years of storytelling and creative innovation," said Siddharth Kumar Tewary, Founder and Chief Storyteller of One Life Studios. "From our studios in Mumbai, we have built a company dedicated to creating premium content that connects audiences with compelling stories rooted in culture, history, and imagination. We are also proud to help bring India into the global vertical space with our microdrama catalogue of over 500 Indian titles, while continuing to increase our overall distribution business around the world. As we enter our next phase of growth, we are delighted to partner with MJ Global Communications to help amplify our story and support our international ambitions. Under the leadership of our syndication team, headed by Shashank Singh, we remain committed to bringing the best of Indian storytelling to both the global Indian diaspora and new audiences discovering Indian content for the first time."

Expanding Global Syndication: One Life Studios has also strengthened its domestic and international distribution business through several new syndication agreements, bringing Indian stories to audiences worldwide. Recent deals include licensing drama series Dhruv Tara in Vietnam to IMC-TV Today; and epic award-winning historical drama series Porus; and Chandragupta Maurya to Atinka TV in Ghana.

"One Life Studios consistently delivers world-class premium storytelling that resonates with audiences across cultures. We are delighted to bring their content to our viewers and look forward to expanding our partnership in the future," stated Dang Thi Hong, Program Acquisition Manager, of International Media Joint Stock Company (IMC-TV Today).

Award-Winning Content Portfolio: Over the past decade, One Life Studios has garnered more than 65 awards and industry accolades for its diverse slate of scripted programming. Its portfolio includes Porus, the epic historical drama inspired by the legendary Indian king and his encounter with Alexander the Great; RadhaKrishn, one of India's most acclaimed mythological series; Chandragupta Maurya, which chronicles the rise of the founder of the Mauryan Empire; and Escaype Live, the critically acclaimed digital thriller exploring the influence of social media and the pursuit of virtual fame. The company's productions continue to earn recognition beyond India, receiving honors across Southeast Asia and other international markets. Most recently, at the 2025 Vietnam Ngôi Sao Xanh (Face of the Year) Awards, Dhruv Tara—which aired on TV Today in Vietnam and originally premiered on Sony TV in India—won the award for "Most Favorite Foreign Film," while lead actors Ishaan Dhawan (Dhruv) and Riya Sharma (Tara) were named "Most Favorite Actor" and "Most Favorite Actress," respectively.

As part of its anniversary celebration, One Life Studios announced the acquisition for global distribution of more than 500 vertical-format microdramas, making it one of the largest distributors in the emerging sector from India. Drawn from the company's extensive storytelling expertise, the chosen microdramas are designed for today's engaged mobile-first audiences and will be distributed across multiple platforms.

To support its growing international business, One Life Studios has appointed MJ Sorenson, CEO and Founder of MJ Global Communications LLC (MGC), to lead global public relations and marketing initiatives. Based in New York, MGC has represented a wide range of international media companies, broadcasters, and content distributors, including CCTV (China), Something Special (Korea), Mongol TV (Mongolia); GRB Studios (United States), Just For Laughs (Canada), among others. With more than two decades of global entertainment experience in, Sorenson has held senior communications and marketing positions with MTV Networks, the International Emmy Awards, and RX/MIPCOM.

Media contact: MJ Sorenson, [email protected]

MJ Global Communications LLC., NYC – 646-225-6590

SOURCE One Life Studios