One-Man Show Interrogates Routine Circumcision in the United States

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As Harvard's spring classes draw to a close, physicist and bioethicist Eric Clopper takes his place among the intellectual giants, informing and delighting on – of all things – circumcision.

Eric Clopper Sex and Circumcision: An American Love Story

Clopper is an engaging interview and guest and adept at public speaking as he's been talking about this issue to major national and international media outlets over the years including: Men's Health, HIV Plus Magazine, The Good Men Project, HBO's Vice, Newstalk (in Dublin, Ireland), The Mirror, The Young Turks, The Daily Mail, Towleroad, Queerty, and Jezebel are some highlights.

How did this brutal surgical procedure become de riguer in the United States? Eric Clopper's masterful one-man show, Sex and Circumcision: An American Love Story, lays bare the answer to this question and more. Clopper's groundbreaking performance, reminiscent of Eve Ensler's The Vagina Monologues, challenges, excites, and provokes.

His personal narrative through this period centered on his desperate attempt to achieve some sort of closure by confronting his Jewish father about the damage his own circumcision inflicted on his body and his spirit – an encounter that led to conflict and rancor rather than to understanding and closure.

Sex & Circumcision: An American Love Story is the culmination of these years of reflection.

Clopper explains the history of genital-cutting around the globe and tackles thorny, seldom-discussed intersectionalities of genital-cutting, sexual violence, toxic masculinity, religion, and science; all of this set against the backdrop of a gripping personal testimony – a fearless, funny, and tragic story on one of the last remaining stigmatized subjects.

Like other members of his of his generation — who have ushered in drastic rethinking and change on issues ranging from women's (#MeToo) and transgender rights, to the #MarchForYourLives that has shaken the NRA's grapple on gun control — this is the conversation of our generation.

Prepare for a new paradigm.

Space is limited. Reserve your ticket now at: https://www.boxoffice.harvard.edu/Online/default.asp?BOparam::WScontent::loadArticle::permalink=foregen

Contact:

Savas Abadsidis

718-809-4892

193951@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/one-man-show-interrogates-routine-circumcision-in-the-united-states-300636114.html

SOURCE Eric Clopper