One Man's 31-Day Journey To Spread Discipleship In New Documentary 'The One Who Hears'

"We must not sit at home and wait to gain access into church buildings, in order to experience the presence of the Lord," said Dr. Martin. "It's time for us to walk in obedience and engage others with His love and hope in their own environments."

The film follows Dr. Martin as he sets forth to equip individuals to listen to the Holy Spirit in such a way that leads others to hear and experience the love of Jesus Christ. Throughout the process, he decided to share the Gospel for 31 days in the month of May in his own neighborhood -- Richardson, Texas. Through acts of obedience, he realized the truth of the Great Commission: love the Lord and love others. This truth then leads to effective discipleship -- which he believes will change the world.

The documentary is created with the intentions to encourage, inspire, challenge, mobilize, and equip all Christ-following believers to recognize what the Word of God says -- The Bible is alive and active. It calls audiences to a higher purpose of loving God and others.

"You will witness the labor of making disciples, challenges and rejections of the journey, and the joy of seeing someone make that first step to committing their life to follow Jesus Christ," said Dr. Martin.

The One Who Hears: A Call to Obedience will debut on October 1st via Amazon Prime, TTR's website, and YouTube.

About Time to Revive:

Time to Revive ( www.timetorevive.com ) was established in 2010 as an organization that travels throughout the United States, encouraging the Church to awaken from any sleepy state and equipping the saints for Christ's return. TTR partners with local churches in each community, bringing believers together across denominational lines and inspiring them to obey the Great Commission to go in the power of the Holy Spirit and make disciples. For more information, contact Dr. Kyle Lance Martin at [email protected] .

