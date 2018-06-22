One Man's Journey From Bartender to Striking 'Internet Gold' Is Inspiring Young Entrepreneurs

Now, a 29 year old entrepreneur based out of Richmond VA, he is the secret 6 figure powerhouse behind some of the most prevailing thought leaders you are seeing on your news feed today.

Outlier Magazine recently referred to Myke as 'breathing new life into what already exists in the social media world'.

Myke founded RVA Social, one of the top digital marketing agencies in Central Virginia, at the age of 26. His agency provides innovative advertising solutions, search engine marketing, web development, and more.

He's worked with celebrities such as James Arthur, Aaron Carter and influencers like Adam Wenig, Ryan Stewman, and Casey Adams.

He is scheduled to speak with Grant Cardone on August 18th in Miami Florida, and tickets are available for purchase here.

Myke's newest book will debut in September of 2018. Copies will be available at www.MykeMetzger.com and on Amazon.

After years of people and students from the local university (Virginia Commonwealth University) approaching Myke about learning marketing skills from him, he released Underground Marketing Hacks - an all-access academy providing entrepreneurs, businesses, and influencers with the marketing arsenal needed to succeed in a digital world.

Within the program, he offers training and advice to entrepreneurs and business owners alike. The academy entails step by step guides, PDF downloads, and audio readings that teach the skills Myke has learned throughout his career.

These skills include but are not limited to, Facebook Advertising, Affiliate Marketing, Web Development, Design, Credit Repair, Instagram Marketing, and more.

While Myke is mostly known for his success with helping companies increase sales through their advertising, over the last two years he has also helped train hundreds of consultants on how to land their first clients.

"I felt motivated to share the lessons I've learned over the past 5 years. There are so many fake gurus and false teachers online that it becomes hard to know what's actually real or not" Myke says.

He's not wrong. With new 'gurus' popping up everyday, Myke warns young entrepreneurs to make sure they are following people who have actually achieved what they are preaching.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/one-mans-journey-from-bartender-to-striking-internet-gold-is-inspiring-young-entrepreneurs-300670677.html

SOURCE RVA Social