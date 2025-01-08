One Melody, One JETOUR: JETOUR Announces Partnership with EDM Superstar Alan Walker

WUHU, China, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 8th, 2025, JETOUR announced a groundbreaking partnership with global EDM icon Alan Walker. As part of this collaboration, Walker will create a brand theme song for JETOUR, blending the brand's "Travel+" philosophy with his unique musical style. Scheduled for worldwide release in January 2025, the song aims to transcend cultural and geographical boundaries, inspiring audiences globally to embrace travel and pursue a better life.

Since his 2014 breakthrough with "Fade," Alan Walker has captivated millions with his signature electronic sound and ethereal vocals. His global hit "Faded" amassed over 1.2 billion views on YouTube and topped charts worldwide. With a strong presence on social media and platforms like Spotify, Walker has become a leading figure in electronic music.

This collaboration reflects JETOUR and Walker's shared passion for travel, freedom, and dreams. Walker's music, known for evoking a sense of exploration and aspiration, aligns seamlessly with JETOUR's strategic "Travel+" positioning. The partnership will infuse "Travel+ Music" with youthful, fashionable, and vibrant energy, enhancing JETOUR's global influence.

Music, a universal language, serves as a bridge connecting humanity. Through this collaboration, JETOUR and Alan Walker embody the vision of "One World, One JETOUR, One Travel+," combining music and travel to create a richer, more memorable experience. The tailor-made theme song promises to awaken an inner yearning for freedom and adventure, bringing art and travel together in a new way.

Looking ahead, JETOUR will continue its commitment to the "Travel+" strategy, offering diverse experiences and encouraging global consumers to explore the infinite charm of travel. This collaboration marks another step in ensuring every journey becomes a beautiful and unforgettable adventure.

SOURCE Jetour