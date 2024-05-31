ONE MILLION ACRES: Ducks Unlimited, Partners Surpass Wetlands Conservation Milestone

Annual total is first of its kind for on-the-ground conservation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. , May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in its 87-year history, Ducks Unlimited acres has delivered 1 million of conservation across North America in one year thanks to more than a million supporters and partners including private landowners, hunters, corporations, major donors, and state and federal agencies.

"One million acres of tangible conservation in one year is an achievement that's nearly 90 years in the making," said DU CEO Adam Putnam. "This is a testament to the hard work of our dedicated staff and volunteers following years of exponential conservation growth. We don't just advocate for wetlands - our mission moves dirt. Ducks see it. Communities see it. Partners see it. Each acre represents in-the-field success. Combined with our most ambitious comprehensive campaign in history, Conservation For a Continent, DU members and supporters are more motivated than ever before to make an impact on the wetlands and waterfowl we love."

The historic international fundraising campaign, "Conservation For a Continent. Our Wetlands. Our Legacy." aims to raise $3 billion by 2026 to provide cleaner water for communities and wildlife.

The announcement was made during Ducks Unlimited's 87th National Convention in San Diego, California.

Also announced during the convention was the largest-ever gift to Ducks Unlimited. Alex Taylor, CEO and Chairman Cox Enterprises announced a $100 million gift to support conservation in honor of Jim Kennedy, chairman emeritus of Cox Enterprises and chairman of the James M. Cox Foundation. The gift will help support protection and restoration efforts of North America's Prairie Pothole Region. Jim Kennedy is DU's largest supporter, has been a volunteer with Ducks Unlimited for over 50 years, has served on its board of directors and was Wetlands America Trust's founding president. The gift directly supports the continental campaign and prepares DU to conserve millions more acres of habitat.

"Wetlands provide many services to our communities, including flood storage, groundwater recharge, carbon sequestration, enhanced fish habitat and more," said DU Chief Conservation Officer Dr. Karen Waldrop. "But we can't do this alone. The unprecedented success during FY24 is because DU's industry-leading partnerships with state and federal agencies, private corporations, farmers and individual donors."

Ducks Unlimited has restored or protected more than 18 million acres. For more information about DU's conservation work across North America, visit www.ducks.org.

