One Million Children Receive Essential Vitamin A Through Persona™ Nutrition and Vitamin Angels®

SEATTLE, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Persona™ Nutrition , the leading global personalized vitamin program, today announced it has provided one million children who are at-risk for malnutrition with life-changing vitamin A through its long-standing partnership with Vitamin Angels, a global public health and nutrition organization that provides essential vitamins and minerals to mothers and children under five in all 50 U.S. states and around the world. Every Persona order shipped gives children life-changing vitamin A.

"Being able to help one million children throughout the world is a direct result of our company's commitment to helping all populations gain access to essential vitamins and minerals to achieve optimal health, and the loyalty of our customers who give back through their orders that ship each month," said Jason Brown, founder and CEO, Persona Nutrition. "We hope more people will think to shop at companies that give back, and we are happy to be a company that has always believed in doing good in support of our customers. We will continue to be a reliable partner to help Vitamin Angels advance its mission and help more children grow and develop."

Health Benefits of Vitamin A

Vitamin A is a group of essential fat-soluble compounds that is essential for the process of vision, cell growth and development and immune function. Vitamin A deficiency can result from an inadequate intake of foods high in vitamin A or beta-carotene (a precursor of vitamin A), including liver, egg yolk, whole milk, butter and cheese. Beta-carotene is found in carrots, dark green leafy vegetables as well as pumpkin, melon and various other fruits.

"It's companies like Persona who give the gift of nutrition from the very start that truly make this world a healthier place," commented Howard Schiffer, founder and president, Vitamin Angels. "We are proud Persona Nutrition has been a partner of Vitamin Angels for the past three years, and has helped us reach one million children who need vitamin A the most. We look forward to reaching many more children with essential nutrients through our continued partnership."

To learn more about Persona and to help more children access vitamin A, please visit www.personanutrition.com.

About Persona™

Persona™, a Nestlé Health Science (NHSc) company, creates science-backed, uniquely personalized vitamin programs. Each customized program uses high-quality, bioavailable ingredients, delivered to customers' doorsteps. The proprietary algorithm used for the assessments is based on scientific research reviewed by the company's team of MDs, RDs and nutritionists, and factors in lifestyle, individual needs, and prescription medications to deliver vitamin and supplement recommendations as unique as the consumer. Persona Nutrition is available in more than 140 countries via worldwide shipping. Persona is a supporter of Vitamin Angels®. With every Persona vitamin pack order, two children who are at risk of malnutrition receive essential vitamin A. To learn more, please visit www.personanutrition.com or www.nestlehealthscience.com.



About Nestlé Health Science (NHSc)

Nestlé Health Science (NHSc), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nestlé, is a globally recognized leader in the field of nutritional science. NHSc is committed to empowering healthier lives through nutrition for consumers, patients and their healthcare partners. The company offers an extensive consumer health portfolio of industry-leading medical nutrition, consumer and VMS brands that are science-based solutions covering all facets of health from prevention, to maintenance, all the way through to treatment. NHSc is redefining the approach to their management of health in several key areas such as pediatric health, allergy, acute care, oncology, metabolic health, healthy aging, gastrointestinal health, and inborn errors of metabolism. Headquartered in Switzerland, NHSc employs over 5,000 people around the world, who are committed to making a difference in people's lives, for a healthier today and tomorrow. For more information, visit https://www.nestlehealthscience.com.

About Vitamin Angels

Founded in 1994, Vitamin Angels is a global public health and nutrition organization that provides evidence-based nutrition interventions to at-risk mothers and children under five in the U.S. and around the world. Vitamin Angels reaches nearly 70 million mothers and children in 70 countries annually, including the U.S. Both Charity Navigator and GuideStar give Vitamin Angels their highest marks for financial transparency. To learn more, visit www.vitaminangels.org.

