One-Million-Followers-Strong Brand BE CHIC™ Hair Care Launches Texture Spray--Already Loved by A-Lister Sarah Paulson!

GREENWICH, Conn., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrity hairstylist Becker Chicaiza, creator of the viral TikTok #twistandtexture haircut that garnered 373 million-plus views and counting, launches Texture Spray, the first styling product to join his luxury plant-based hair care line BE CHIC™.
Part texturizer, part volumizer, light-to-medium-hold BE CHIC™ Texture Spray builds touchable texture at the roots or all over, giving every hair type and texture instant volume and gorgeous movement that lasts all day. Formulated with clean, naturally nourishing ingredients, Texture Spray protects both hair and scalp while keeping strands exceptionally shiny—never dull or gritty. Use it post-shower to encourage body and lift on even the finest hair or as a healthy alternative to dry shampoo to extend time between washes.
"The question I'd always get: 'How can I achieve instant texture and volume at home?'" says Chicaiza, who owns his eponymous salon in Greenwich, Connecticut. "With Texture Spray, anyone can create luxurious volume and flexible texture—in an instant, one bottle, home or on-the-go. It's the perfect first styler for BE CHIC™."
The demand is real: In a recent consumer survey,* two out of three consumers feel that their hair product arsenal lacks buildable texture and instant volume formulas—making BE CHIC™ Texture Spray a natural fit.
Keeping nature-borne ingredients core to the brand, BE CHIC™ Texture Spray is formulated with clean, performance-driven ingredients, including:
Amber Extract: Delivers nourishment to the scalp to promote healthy hair growth.
Superfruit Extracts: Mango, kiwi, watermelon, and lychee extracts volumize, add texture and strengthen hair while providing antioxidant Vitamin C protection against free radicals.
Aloe Vera: Restores hair's essential moisture balance to help manageability, shine and softness while powerful enzymes promote a healthy environment for growth.
BE CHIC™ Texture Spray's plant-powered formula truly delivers—just ask users:**
94% of consumers saw buildable volume*
90% of consumers saw lightweight style*
98% of consumers said their hair didn't feel sticky after using Texture Spray*
94% of consumers felt lightweight texture*
95% of consumers felt their hair looked more voluminous*
Gaining popularity with celebrities like Sarah Paulson, who posted about her love of the whole plant-based BE CHIC™ line to her IG followers, Texture Spray is vegan, gluten-free, non-toxic, paraben-free, and sulfate-free, as well as packaged in 100% recyclable materials. Available now on beckerchicaiza.com and amazon.com.
Good for the earth, good for you.
About BE CHIC™ Hair Care
BE CHIC™ is a brand truly born in the salon, developed by Becker Chicaiza, owner of Becker Chicaiza salon in Greenwich, Connecticut, and a celebrity hairdresser with 30+ years of experience. Becker knows what hairstylists and clients want: clean, results-driven formulas that make everyone's lives easier and chicer.
*Results from consumer survey conducted in October 2023 **Results from Consumer Perception Study of 71 women with fine to medium hair and who also blow-dry their hair
SOURCE BE CHIC™
