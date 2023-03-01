One Million Handmade Cards…a Beacon of Hope

The Creative Kindness Foundation, an Arizona-based nonprofit, hits landmark of one million cards from volunteers.

GILBERT, Ariz., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cards for Kindness® initiative by the Creative Kindness® Foundation has received more than 1,000,000 handmade cards from volunteer cardmakers all across the world. Through partnerships with over 50 nonprofit organizations, Cards for Kindness distributes these cards to people in need of an emotional boost or cheer.

Nationwide partnerships with nonprofit organizations such as the Ronald McDonald House, Operation Gratitude, Meals on Wheels, and Bring Smiles to Seniors have allowed Cards for Kindness to positively impact: children and their families, cancer patients, deployed troops, first responders, military families, veterans, wounded heroes, senior citizens, and seniors in nursing homes, among many other recipients.

Creative Kindness Foundation President McKane Davis speaks about the impact that handmade cards can have on a person. "Handmade cards signify care, love, and tenderness. When a handmade card is combined with a handwritten message from a caregiver, nurse, or volunteer, it becomes a beacon of hope. These cards will be saved, cherished, and re-read over and over, and many of them will become heirlooms."

About the Creative Kindness Foundation:

Originally started in 2019 as a local initiative called Cards for Kindness, from Scrapbook.com, the Creative Kindness Foundation has now evolved into its own nonprofit, supporting organizations throughout the United States and across the globe. The purpose of the Creative Kindness Foundation is to help people find happiness and healing through the creation and donation of handmade gifts through various programs, such as Cards for Kindness.

Additional information about the Creative Kindness Foundation, Cards for Kindness, and other initiatives can be found by visiting the nonprofit website https://creative kindness.org.

