One Million Meetup Events Hosted Online

As with many companies, Meetup sees a difference in its business from before March 2020 to today. Prior to the pandemic, Meetup events that were being created and attended were fairly equal across all categories. Today, Meetup events for technology and career remain strong, and the company reports seeing heavier interest in health and wellbeing. It experienced 66 percent growth in attendance relative to other social categories.There have been 94,631 unique, health and wellbeing Meetup events created in the past 180 days, including self-improvement, spirituality, and stress relief.

Top search results within Meetup also revolve around health and wellbeing interests, plus the company reports that people are seeking out activities to remain active and connected during the pandemic, including: singles events, book clubs, plus a big spike in yoga and tennis as both can be done with social distancing.

11 of the Most Popular Health & Wellbeing Meetup Event Topics

List is based on RSVP attendance, and listed in order of popularity

Self-improvement Meditation Wellness Spirituality Self-empowerment Healthy living Yoga Consciousness Self-exploration Stress relief Life transformation

"It seems that Americans are desperately seeking solace. We suspect that this is due to the pandemic and perhaps also a heated, political landscape," said David Siegel, CEO of Meetup. "Our data shows that attendance for technology and career Meetup events have stayed strong. In fact, those two categories were the fastest to adapt to online Meetup events at the start of the pandemic. Now, six months into offering online Meetup events, we were surprised to see a huge increase in people looking for feel-good and self-improvement communities."

Top Search Terms on Meetup

Based on data from the past 30 days

Hiking Yoga (329 percent increase in search volume since the start of the pandemic) Tennis (188 percent increase in search volume since the start of the pandemic) Singles Book club Meditation

Eighty percent of people who attend Meetup events report feeling more connected to others, and 90 percent say they increased their knowledge and/or skills at Meetup events (source: ImpactED Study, University of Pennsylvania ). People continue to use Meetup to find their community and feel connected to others, meeting online or outdoors following social distancing mandates.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Meetup shifted its policy to temporarily allow online Meetup events through video chat platforms. Based on the wide acceptance by Meetup members and organizers, the company says that online Meetup events will remain , although in-person events will always be the platform's focus and priority.

Meetup has more than 52 million registered members across 330,000 groups in 193 countries and 10,000 cities around the world.

