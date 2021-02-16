One Million New Users Can Now Enjoy Casino Betting Coin at Top Social Casino

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One million monthly users at one of the world's leading social casinos are now being rewarded with bonuses when choosing to make in-game purchases with Casino Betting Coin (CBC).

Players can now use CBC to purchase 'Twists' at the casino to enjoy more than 400 fantastic games, including blockbuster slot Book of Ra. Players that use Casino Betting Coin currently receive a remarkable 750% bonus. Using fiat-to-crypto on-ramp MoonPay, even cryptocurrency novices can easily enjoy the CBC bonus using a bank card.

Casino Betting Coin

CBC Use On The Rise

An increasing number of players are claiming their bonuses by purchasing Twists with CBC, which has led to demand for the coin increasing on exchanges. Trading on HitBTC, Bittrex Global and Uniswap continues to grow.

Casino Giant Is Biggest CBC Holder

One thing any gambler knows is that the house always wins. Luckily Casino Betting Coin is backed by a giant house. The largest CBC holder is Greentube Novomatic, one of the biggest casino companies in the world. In 2019, Novomatic reported annual revenues of 2.6 billion euros, making them one of the biggest companies in the world to be active in the blockchain space.

Just The Start For Casino Betting Coin

Other casino-focused altcoins, such as $FUN, have recently enjoyed huge surges. Crypto gambling is one of the hottest sectors right now. Gambling altcoins are worth a combined $500 million, but there is plenty of room for growth.

Virtual currency is not legal tender, is not backed by the government, and accounts and value balances are not subject to consumer protections. Cryptocurrencies and tokens are extremely volatile. There is no guarantee of a stable value, or of any value at all.

