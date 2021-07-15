One Mind Expands Ambassador Program, Naming Olympian Laurie Hernandez as One Mind Champion

"Laurie is very outspoken around her mental health journey and is an important role model for those navigating their way through their own experiences," said Brandon Staglin, President of One Mind. "This strength makes Laurie the perfect person to launch the 'I Am A Champion' contest with, which focuses on the ability to learn and grow through mental health challenges, and seeks to foster a safe and open community to discuss these experiences. She has already been an incredible advocate of our organization, and we're looking forward to continuing to work with her as an official One Mind Champion."

Laurie's first effort as a One Mind Champion is promoting the "I Am A Champion" contest, in which she is asking her fans and followers across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to share about a time when they or someone they knew grew stronger by overcoming a challenge related to mental health. Entries can be submitted through different mediums, whether that be photo essay, short story, poem or video, in exchange for a series of prizes.

While all entrants will be eligible for the grand prize package, the first 100 entrants of the contest will receive a 10% off discount code from Hyperice, the industry leader in recovery technology and pioneer of percussion, vibration, dynamic air compression and thermal technology, as well as a free, co-collaborated "Grow As You Go" bracelet from Little Words Project, an initiative that encourages women to be kind to themselves and others. One Mind will then select up to 10 finalists who will each receive Laurie's favorite Hyperice product: a Hypervolt Go, and following, the community will vote on a grand prize winner, who will go home with a Hyperice Normatec 2.0 leg recovery system, Normatec backpack, and a signed pair of sneakers in their size from Laurie's personal collection. The contest is open from now through August 9, 2021, with finalists announced and community voting beginning on August 16, 2021. The grand prize winner will be announced on September 9, 2021.

"As an advocate for mental wellness for all, I'm grateful to officially join the One Mind family as a One Mind Champion," said Laurie. "I've been a long-time supporter of the organization and the work that they do across all facets of brain health, and being able to partner with them on initiatives like the 'I Am A Champion' contest to support conversations around mental health experiences is hugely important to me."

The One Mind Champion program was designed as a means for One Mind to partner with prominent role models to share their own lived experiences with mental health, in order to help destigmatize and raise awareness around the importance of mental wellness. As a One Mind Champion, Laurie will work closely with One Mind on initiatives that will help spread the organization's mission to support and empower others to share their mental health stories. In addition to this contest, Laurie will promote the organization through additional opportunities, including continuing to guest host One Mind's weekly webcast, Brain Waves , which features interviews with experts in the brain health community.

About One Mind

One Mind is a leading mental health non-profit that heals lives through brain research, working from science to services to society. By bringing together the best minds in brain science and advocacy around our collective vision of "Accelerating Brain Health for All", One Mind is advancing a three-pronged program strategy of accelerating discoveries, scaling implementation and transforming societal culture. Together, we are creating a world where all individuals facing brain health challenges can build healthy, productive lives. www.onemind.org

About Hyperice

Hyperice is on a mission to help the world move better. As the global recovery technology leader, specializing in vibration, percussion and thermal technology, Hyperice is used by the most elite athletes, professional sports leagues and teams to optimize player performance. Hyperice has applied its technology and know-how to industries such as fitness, esports, healthcare, massage, and workplace wellness on a global scale. In March 2020, Hyperice acquired Normatec, innovators of cutting-edge dynamic compression systems, and in December 2020 acquired RecoverX, pioneers of intelligent thermal technologies, to deliver next-generation performance and wellness solutions. For more information, visit www.hyperice.com.

About Little Words Project

Little Words Project is on a mission to spread kindness with the power of words. As the original word bracelet brand, Little Words Project is internationally recognized for their handcrafted word bracelets and their loyal community of customers. Each bracelet is meant to be worn, shared, and tracked during its lifetime. For more information, visit www.littlewordsproject.com.

