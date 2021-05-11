One Minute Disinfectant, TK60, Submitted to EPA for 'Fast Track' Inclusion on List N

DALLAS, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bottom Line Distributors, LLC (EPA Company No. 99783) completed the submission of TK60 One-Step Disinfectant for review and fast track inclusion on the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) List N on February 6, 2021. Once approved, TK60 will also be available for consumers to purchase for home use.

TK60 is a one-step healthcare grade disinfectant produced on-site by R-Water's patented device. It has been effectively used across healthcare, educational, hospitality, recreational, and municipal sectors before and during the global pandemic.

R-Water and Bottom Line Distributors are woman owned businesses and received grants from the Texas State Department of Agriculture to fund EPA-audited laboratory testing, for the hiring of Spring Regulatory Sciences, an industry-leading regulatory consulting firm to submit TK60 for EPA review, and for EPA submission fees.

EPA-audited Microchem Laboratory initially verified TK60 as a one-minute healthcare grade disinfectant in December 2014, and in January 2021 confirmed that R-Water's TK60 eliminated 99.99% of human coronavirus on nonporous surfaces in just 20 seconds. The complete report can be accessed here.

TK60's results are particularly meaningful when considering overburdened hospitals. A case study performed by a hospital's Environmental Services team revealed that when adhering to proper disinfection practices, using TK60 resulted in patient room turn times decreasing from 65 minutes to 28 minutes. This was due to the fact that their previous industry-standard 10-minute contact time disinfectant required multiple reapplications to stay wet for the mandated 10-minute contact time. Because these multiple applications rarely took place in practice, proper disinfection was frequently compromised.

Disinfectants have long been one of our greatest tools in the fight against infectious diseases. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has long recommended that product users choose a disinfectant with the shortest possible contact time, the amount of time a product must sit wet on a surface to achieve its kill claim. Despite this guidance and further CDC statements that 10 minutes is an impractical contact time, most disinfectants on the List N have a 10-minute contact time.

EPA Published Requirements.

EPA Requirement: One-Step Healthcare Grade Disinfectant TK60 One-Step Healthcare Grade Disinfectant EPA Requirement: COVID-Specific TK60 COVID-Specific Contact Time ≤10-Minutes One-Minute ≤10-Minutes 20-Seconds Effectiveness ≥98.3% 100% ≥99.9% 99.99% EPA published requirements, TK60 results as confirmed by Microchem Laboratory

TK60 has many advantages over most of the products currently on the EPA's List N, including its impressive 20-second contact time against COVID-19 and on-site generation. The solution is hypoallergenic and comprised of 99.98% water and 0.02% hypochlorous acid (HOCI), the same compound produced by white blood cells to fight pathogens.

By significantly decreasing contact times, harmful chemicals commonly found in disinfectants including respiratory irritants detrimental to COVID patients, plastic waste, and cumbersome labor steps, Bottom Line Distributors is eager to align with the EPA and CDC to help put an end to the current pandemic and healthcare acquired infections while improving human and environmental health.

About Bottom Line Distributors

Bottom Line Distributors is committed to saving businesses and consumers time and money while improving human and environmental health. To learn more, visit www.bottomlinedistributors.com or contact [email protected].

About R-Water

R-Water is committed to reducing the spread of preventable infectious diseases and unnecessary human and environmental exposure to harmful chemicals and plastic waste. The company's computerized device gives healthcare, educational and hospitality facilities the power to produce cutting-edge cleaning and disinfecting solutions on-site. To learn more, visit www.r-water.com or contact [email protected] .

About Microchem Laboratory

Microchem Laboratory specializes in the testing of disinfectants, sanitizers, antimicrobial devices, medical devices, and personal care products. The Lab is ISO 17025 accredited and offers testing in compliance with current Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) regulations as stipulated by EPA and the Federal Drug Administration (FDA). www.microchemlab.com

