One Mom's Battle Shares Schedule for 2019 Webinars and Retreat

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tina Swithin, the founder of One Mom's Battle, is excited to share upcoming educational and supportive opportunities for those who are in the process of divorcing a narcissist, or healing from the effects of narcissistic abuse.

Lemonade Power Retreat ACT Webinars

As a survivor herself, Swithin combines her personal experience with almost a decade of family court advocacy work. She authored four self-help books on the topic of divorce when someone with narcissistic personality disorder is involved: Divorcing a Narcissist: One Mom's Battle, Divorcing a Narcissist: Advice for the Battlefield, Rebuilding After the Storm, and The Narc Decoder: Understanding the Language of the Narcissist. Swithin shares her expertise through consulting services, and is the founder of "The Lemonade Club," a private forum where those in the trenches can find the support they need.

Swithin developed the ACT Webinar series to provide those in the process of divorcing a narcissist with the information necessary to succeed in family court. The next session of the one-hour long webinars takes place on May 16th.

Divorcing a Narcissist: Understanding the Language of the Narcissist 8:30 AM (PST)

Participants learn the language of the narcissist, which allows them to properly communicate during court proceedings or while co-parenting with a narcissist or Cluster B individual.

Participants learn the language of the narcissist, which allows them to properly communicate during court proceedings or while co-parenting with a narcissist or Cluster B individual. Documentation Workshop 11:00 AM (PST)

In this webinar, Swithin shares the organizational system she created that helped her tackle the paperwork involved in her own child custody case – which was a success!

In this webinar, Swithin shares the organizational system she created that helped her tackle the paperwork involved in her own child custody case – which was a success! Divorcing a Narcissist 101: Advice from the Battlefield 1:00 PM (PST)

Entering the divorce process is scary, especially when your former partner is a narcissist. This class focuses on recognizing narcissistic traits, building a team of support, and provides an overview of family court proceedings and potential roadblocks.

"When dealing with a narcissist, especially one who has made you their target, it's important to be prepared. The ACT Webinar series was created to do that. Participants will feel more confident about their personal battle as they move through the Family Court System," noted Swithin.

One Mom's Battle is hosting its Sixth Annual Lemonade Power Retreat in Cambria, California from November 8th to the 10th this year. This year's retreat will host nine women in a cozy autumn setting, where they will attend group meetings, receive and give emotional support, participate in group activities, and take a moment to breathe with some alone time.

Swithin shared, "When you're in the process of, or recovering from, divorcing a narcissist, it can feel very lonely. I've found that our Lemonade Power Retreat offers a safe space where women become sisters in their experiences. I also provide a lot of guidance, so women at all points of the divorce process can benefit from attending."

Interested parties can learn more by emailing Tina at 214281@email4pr.com.

About One Mom's Battle

The mission at One Mom's Battle is to increase awareness of Cluster B personality disorders (Narcissistic Personality Disorder, Antisocial Personality Disorder and Borderline Personality Disorder) and their impact upon shared parenting in the Family Court System. Education on Cluster B disorders will allow family court professionals to act in the best interest of the children who are depending on them.

In addition, One Mom's Battle is a haven where people can get the support and advice they need to survive the divorce process with a Cluster B individual, and thrive afterwards. Through personal consultations, webinars, private social forums, and retreats, One Mom's Battle makes sure no one has to fight alone. Bring your lemons and start making lemonade at www.onemomsbattle.com.

Media Contact:

Tina Swithin

(805) 864-3222

214281@email4pr.com

www.onemomsbattle.com

SOURCE One Mom's Battle

Related Links

http://www.onemomsbattle.com

