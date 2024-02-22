One Month to go for China Clean Expo 2024

SHANGHAI, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- China Clean Expo 2024, organized by IM Sinoexpo and supported by ISSA – The worldwide cleaning industry association, will return to Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC) on March 26th – 29th, 2024.

As a well-known comprehensive flagship exhibition of the cleaning industry in Asia, China Clean Expo covers a wide range of exhibits, including cleaning equipment & accessories, cleaning tools & agents, high-pressure equipment, restroom supplies, air purification & epidemic prevention, building facility maintenance & management, smart cleaning systems, laundry equipment & products, environmental sanitation facilities & products etc. you can truly experience all segments of the cleaning industry chain at China Clean Expo.

Hailed as a wind vane of the cleaning industry in Asia, this 4-days event is expected to attract 400+ cleaning companies inside and outside China to display top trending products and technologies, industry big names like Hako, Nilfisk, Comac, Rubbermaid, Ecolab, Comet, Gadlee, Lavor, Bennet, Trust etc. will guide you to experience the new development and breakthrough of our industry.

Following closely with industry trends, China Clean Expo 2024 will setup "Smart Cleaning Zone" and "Environmental Sanitation Technology and Facility Zone" on the show floor, the former one will gather various international and local smart cleaning brands like Gausium, Idriver and BIB Robotics to highlight cutting-edge technology and demonstrate how AI enhance our industry. The latter one is committed to promote the development and application of new products and technologies in environmental sanitation sector by showcasing outstanding products, sharing leading concept and studying typical cases.

China Clean Expo 2024 is also an ideal hub to receive advanced insights, knowledge and information of cleaning industry. 50+ highly expected forums will be held on CCE show floor, including well-known Shanghai International Facility Management Forum, Contracted Cleaning Development Forum, China "Quality Air, Good Future" Theme Forum etc. 200+ outstanding industry experts will be invited to deliver inspiring speeches and join round tables, and 3,000+ audience is expected to show up.

For this edition, China Clean Expo will continue to strengthen international cooperation with ISSA - the Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association. The well-planned ISSA Seminar featuring ISSA Chief Global Education Officer - Brant Insero, ISSA Chief Global Membership Officer - Rosie Rangel and CEO of ISSA PULIRE NETWORK - Toni D'andrea will be a hot topic during the show. ISSA guests will exchange and share international leading cleaning knowledge and concept with Chinese cleaning manufacturers and contracted cleaning companies etc. and promote the development of Chinese cleaning industry to a higher quality and more sustainable level.

China Clean Expo 2024 will carry on practicing the value of clean via various real-time competitions including dust mopping, glass cleaning, scrubber operating, stone conservation, air conditioner cleaning and air treatment. With live operations and practices, you'll learn a better way to maintain a clean environment and witness how professional cleaning equipment and tools can improve cleaning quality and efficiency.

Co-located with Hotel & Shop Plus 2024, the leading show for hospitality & commercial space, China Clean Expo 2024 attendees will gain the opportunity to interact and communicate with nationwide industry buyers including commercial real estate, general merchandise, shopping mall owners, hospitality group property management company, contract cleaning company and public facility management company etc. You'll have the chance to unlock new business opportunities.

Looking forward to meeting you at China Clean Expo 2024, save the date and get your FREE PASS today.

For more information , please go to www.chinacleanexpo.com/en or follow China Clean Expo on Twitter @ CCE_cleanexpo, Facebook @ CCEChinaCleanExpo, and LinkedIn @ china-clean-expo.

About China Clean Expo (CCE)

Launched in 2002, China Clean Expo is the one-stop cleaning solution provider for commercial, institutional and industrial facilities. Exhibit categories include cleaning equipment and accessories, tools and chemical agents, restroom supplies, indoor air purification, epidemic prevention, facility management, smart cleaning, laundry, and environmental sanitation. As one of the sub-shows of Hotel & Shop Plus, China Clean Expo has the unique advantage of visitor resource from hospitality and commercial space sector. Recognized as the must-attend event for cleaning industry in China, China Clean Expo is the right place to connect with cleaning suppliers and buyers from China and all over the world. For more information, please go to www.chinacleanexpo.com/en.

About Hotel & Shop Plus

Hotel & Shop Plus is China's leading trade show catering to hospitality and commercial space industry. Serving as one-stop sourcing platform for hotels, restaurants, clubs, retail shops, shopping malls and other commercial properties, the mega event is consisted of 8 sub-shows spanning exhibit categories from architectural decoration, engineering design, lighting, intelligent products to hotel amenities, furniture, cleaning, facility management, smart retail and franchise. By presenting the latest products and innovative brands, Hotel & Shop Plus is leading the way in construction and operation of hotels and commercial space. Learn more at www.hdeexpo.com

About IM Sinoexpo

Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets International Exhibition Co. Ltd (IM Sinoexpo) is a leading event company in China, the joint venture founded in 1998 by Informa PLC and Shanghai Sinoexpo International Exhibition Co., Ltd. Headquartered in London, Informa PLC is the world's top trade show organizer listed on FTSE 100.

The total exhibition rented area annually by IM Sinoexpo is over 1,500,000 sq.m, (accounted for 1/10 of Shanghai's total exhibition rented area in 2019), creating multiple trade opportunities for nearly 1 million buyers worldwide. Developed since 2016, our online business now includes 8 major B2B platforms, 5 B2P sourcing mini-programs and 1 application. The total number of employees is near 500. For more information, please visit www.imsinoexpo.com/en

SOURCE IM Sinoexpo