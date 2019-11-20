ATLANTA, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CASTING CALL: Kamal Givens aka Chance wants to take another crack at finding love. Things unfortunately didn't work out with Hot Wings back in the day so now Chance is trying his luck at love once again. The former VH-1 star who went by Chance on "I Love New York" and "Real Chance of Love" is on a new search for a lady in his life and is developing a new reality series to find her.

One More Chance: This Former VH1 Star Wants Another Shot at Finding Love

To be produced by Derrick Handspike and Antonio Moses - two Atlanta-based producers who have produced such hit docs as Whitney and Bobby: Addicted to Love and Bondage: The Human Trafficking Experience - Chance will take "sliding into DM's" to another level. He will choose dates from a pool of women who reach out to him on social media.

The first time and second time Chance was on a quest for a queen was on his hit VH-1 TV Reality show "Real Chance of Love" alongside his brother Real aka Ahmad Givens who sadly lost his long battle with colon cancer in 2015. Social media wasn't really a thing then so it will be interesting to see how Chance navigates through all of the IG honeys shooting their shot.

FOR ALL INTEREST in a "Chance" of getting to slide into Chance DM to become a part of the show you can go to: thelastchanceatromance@gmail.com and leave an email with your pic and a short summary of why you think you'll be right for Chance. You can also go to lastchanceatromance.com for more details.

Media Contact:

Derrick Handspike

404.484.4660

229578@email4pr.com

SOURCE Derrick Handspike