By Niyc Pidgeon

One More Day, the latest book by acclaimed Positive Psychologist Niyc Pidgeon, delves into the harrowing realities of suicide while offering a beacon of hope and resilience through the principles of Positive Psychology.

A Journey Born from Tragedy

In August 2014, Niyc Pidgeon was sitting in her car in Newcastle, England, with her friend Sophie, both overwhelmed with grief after the funeral of their friend Chris, who had died by suicide. Amidst their tears, they made a pact to never let such a tragedy befall another friend. Despite their commitment, Sophie herself succumbed to suicide a few years later, along with another close friend, Sara. These losses shook Niyc to her core, challenging her faith in Positive Psychology, a field she passionately advocates through her motivational talks and writings.

One More Day chronicles Niyc's struggle to reconcile her professional work with the heartbreaking losses of her friends. Through vivid memories and poignant reflections, Niyc shares how these experiences led her to a profound realization: while Positive Psychology might not prevent all tragedies, its tools and teachings can still offer hope, build resilience, and save lives.

In One More Day, Niyc introduces a groundbreaking perspective on suicide prevention, treating it as a health behaviour that can be influenced and changed. She argues for a paradigm shift, likening the fight against suicide to the historical battle against smoking. By incorporating Positive Psychology into everyday life, Niyc believes we can create a world where suicide is as rare and unfathomable as smoking on airplanes.

This book is a practical guide filled with evidence-based interventions and exercises from Positive Psychology. Designed to help readers find light in their darkest moments, One More Day provides tools to foster hope, devotion, and connection. Niyc's vision is to arm individuals, communities, and professionals with the knowledge and practices needed to support mental well-being and prevent suicide.

Niyc Pidgeon is an internationally recognized Positive Psychologist, motivational speaker, and author. Her work has touched countless lives through her books, courses, and talks. With a mission to help people live their best possible lives, Niyc combines scientific research with personal insights to offer transformative tools for well-being.

