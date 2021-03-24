One Network CEO & COO Again Recognized as "Pros to Know" by Supply & Demand Chain Executive Magazine

DALLAS, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One Network Enterprises, a global provider of multi-party business networks for autonomous supply chain management, today announced that that the Company's top two executives have been named 2021 Pros to Know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive Magazine, the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation and the only publication covering the entire global supply chain. Two-time winner and One Network's Chief Operating Officer Joe Bellini joins three-time winner, Founder and CEO Greg Brady on this prestigious list of supply chain professionals.

"While many companies have struggled to re-gain their footing as a result of COVID-19, this year's Pros to Know winners stepped up to the plate to deliver innovative solutions and programs in a time of crisis and need. These winners collaborated, optimized, developed, educated, and played a critical role in the survival and success of their company amid a global pandemic," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. "I am honored to recognize these individuals and teams and extend my utmost gratitude to everyone in the supply chain industry for their time, efforts, and innovations to keep our nation's supply chains afloat."

The annual list of the Pros to Know in the supply chain industry is designed to showcase leaders and innovators who are shaping the profession and making an impact for their companies and their customers. After canvassing thousands of subscriber companies for nominations in a selective process, the Supply & Demand Chain Executive 2021 Pros to Know identified individuals and teams from software and service providers, consultancies and academia, trucking and transportation firms, professional development agencies, sourcing, and procurement divisions, and more, all who have helped supply chain clients and the supply chain community at large prepare to meet many of today's—and tomorrow's—challenges.

"The lesson of 2020 was if there is disruption in supply or a surge in demand, you need to know about it right away and so does your entire supply network. Too many companies didn't have what they needed, because of information gaps and time lags," said Greg Brady, CEO and Founder, One Network Enterprises. "We're pleased our customers found that a Control Tower on the multiparty, multi-tier NEO Platform helped them maximize resilience and continuity, and we're proud to lead the field. Joe and I are honored to again be named "Pros to Know" and for being acknowledged in making an impact on business outcomes for thousands of customers currently on One Network's Real-Time Value Network."

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. For more information go to www.SDCExec.com.

About One Network Enterprises

One Network is the leader in intelligent control towers for autonomous supply chain management. From inbound supply to outbound order fulfillment and logistics, this multi-tier, multiparty digital platform helps optimize and automate planning and execution across the entire supply network and every trading partner. Powered by NEO, One Network's machine learning and intelligent agent technology, real time predictive and prescriptive analytics enable industry-leading performance for the highest services levels and product quality at the lowest possible cost. It's the industry's only solution with a fully integrated data model from the consumer to suppliers and all logistics partners, providing a network-wide, real-time single version of the truth. Leading global organizations have joined One Network, transforming industries like Retail, Food Service, Consumer Goods, Automotive, Healthcare, Public Sector, Telecom, Defense, and Logistics. Headquartered in Dallas, One Network has offices across the Americas, Europe, and APAC. For more information, please visit www.onenetwork.com.

