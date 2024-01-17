One Network Enterprises Announces an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system for International Defense Organizations

News provided by

One Network Enterprises

17 Jan, 2024, 09:03 ET

The solution offers defense-related modules providing vital defense capabilities coupled with transformational commercial capabilities offered as an integrated solution

DALLAS, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- One Network Enterprises (ONE), the leading global provider of intelligent control towers and the Digital Supply Chain Network™, is pleased to announce the release of its NEO Defense Enterprise Solution. The solution is an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system uniquely designed for international defense organizations and military operations around the world.

Powered by ONE's NEO platform, the solution optimizes and combines logistical support across all military groups, supply classes, and operational tiers in both enterprise and disconnected contexts. Functions ranging from purchase to deployment to financial reporting are available, and the solutions have already achieved some of the highest audit results.

The NEO Defense Enterprise Solution is unlike any other commercial software solution deployed for Defense. The solution offers a set of defense-related modules focused on providing vital defense capabilities that are organically coupled with transformational commercial capabilities and offered as an integrated solution. Deployments are supported by One Network's "Never Legacy" program, supporting the deployed solution as COTS. This guarantees that the implementation will never go legacy and is kept current and up to date, allowing our defense customers to take advantage of modernizations as they choose.

In addition to over 300 organic applications, the solution natively supports key defense capabilities such as management of munitions and guided weapons, food service, bulk fuels, medical supplies, and sparing across supply, transportation, and maintenance functions.

"This solution is unique and different from traditional ERPs that are not organically built to support Defense," said Greg Brady, founder and executive chairman of ONE. "Traditional ERPs require significant custom code with support agreements separate from the software. Once modules are modified, modernization is difficult and expensive. Customers get stuck with old releases and big costs to upgrade. And in many cases, customers are "stuck" with "how the software works out of the box", resulting in a sub-optimal deployment and poor stakeholder adoption."

The NEO Defense Enterprise Solution is in production today, managing end-to-end munitions operations for both the US Air Force and US Marine Corps as their Accountable Property System of Record (APSR).

About One Network Enterprises
One Network Enterprises (ONE) is the leader in supply chain autonomous planning, control towers, and provider of the Digital Supply Chain Network™. It is the only solution that gives supply chain managers and executives end-to-end visibility and control with one data model and one truth, from raw material to last mile delivery. Powered by NEO, One Network's machine learning and intelligent agent technology, it enables seamless planning and execution, across inbound supply, outbound order fulfillment, and logistics, matching demand with available supply in real-time. Lead your industry by providing the highest service levels and product quality at the lowest possible cost. Visit: www.onenetwork.com.

For further information on this topic, please contact:
Michelle Gaubert
[email protected]
+1 (510) 316-0590

SOURCE One Network Enterprises

Also from this source

ALDI International Buying Asia Goes Live on One Network's NEO Platform to Digitize Supply Chain, Reduce Costs, and Enable End-to-End Visibility and Collaboration

ALDI International Buying Asia Goes Live on One Network's NEO Platform to Digitize Supply Chain, Reduce Costs, and Enable End-to-End Visibility and Collaboration

One Network Enterprises (ONE), the leading global provider of intelligent control towers and the Digital Supply Chain Network™, is pleased to...
One Network Enterprises collaborates with Scheduling Standards Consortium to develop standardized processes for more efficient supply chains

One Network Enterprises collaborates with Scheduling Standards Consortium to develop standardized processes for more efficient supply chains

One Network Enterprises (ONE), the leading global provider of autonomous planning, intelligent control towers, and the Digital Supply Chain Network™, ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.