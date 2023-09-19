One Network Enterprises announces expanded capabilities on its Network of Networks to meet growing demand for a true supply chain ecosystem

The Digital Supply Chain Network™ enables full digital representation of supply chain ecosystems for improved efficiency, decision making, and resilience at far lower cost.

DALLAS, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One Network Enterprises (ONE), the leading global provider of intelligent control towers and the Digital Supply Chain Network™, is pleased to announce expanded capabilities in its One Network ecosystem. The network of networks is a ubiquitous network that enables any organization to join, and "plug and play" their enterprise systems into the network. In addition, the network's adapters are designed to support all major enterprise and legacy systems, including planning solutions, risk networks, other third-party networks, blockchain (HyperLedger and Ethereum), and retail data repositories. The network also incorporates third-party live data sources such as Internet of Things (IoT), telematics, weather, traffic, and geopolitical data.

This multi-party, multi-tier inclusivity, with "plug and play" ease, enables a full digital representation of an organization's end-to-end supply chain ecosystem. This saves organizations from the difficult challenge of creating their own system and managing the attendant data and integration issues that often bog down and sink many large IT projects.

The network's inclusiveness and ubiquity allow the AI algorithms to take full advantage of the massive amounts of data on the network. By leveraging their own proprietary and specific machine learning models and data, organizations can further enhance the AI through the networks' "bring your own intelligence" (BYOI), capability, enabling even more effective planning and execution.

Due to the network's inclusivity and incorporation of real-time data, it provides a realistic view of the supply chain, its resources and constraints, allowing for better optimization and more effective decision making. Its representation of the full multi-tier supply chain which includes current and predicted weather, traffic, and geopolitical factors, also makes supply chains much more resilient.

With a chain of custody solution, the network enables the tracking of complex, lot splitting and merging moves across regions. It also supports numerous regulatory mandates, such as FSMA 204 in food, and environmental, social, governance (ESG) concerns which can also be addressed with its carbon tracking and management solution. This chain of custody capability can span across blockchains and ONE's proprietary ledger.

A unique feature of the network is that organizations need only onboard once, and then they can connect and transact with carriers and suppliers, or any of the other 90,000 organizations already on the network. The network includes master data management tools, including a Databot, that enables organizations to quickly gather, cleanse, reconcile, and publish their master data to the network. Access to data is strictly controlled by a patented permissions framework.

The network's Plasma tool enables non-developers to build integration pipelines into many other systems and helps speed up onboarding. The network's SDK for developers provides a powerful tool for adapting, extending, and building solution modules.

The network is designed to be open, accessible, and transparent to everyone. The APIs, SDK, Plasma, and other tools in development mean that other systems or networks, both old and new, will be supported going forward. The goal is to ensure the network is easy to join, flexible, and provides powerful solutions and templates, including ONE's leading supply chain control tower , that help supply chains deliver the highest quality goods at the lowest landed cost.

"We are absolutely committed to making the One Network open and accessible to all. It is only through a robust network of networks that we'll be able to provide the highest quality and service at the lowest cost by removing latency, lead time, and minimizing inventory and waste," said Greg Brady, Executive Chairman and Founder of One Network Enterprises.

About One Network Enterprises

One Network is the leader in supply chain control towers and provider of the Digital Supply Chain Network™. It is the only solution that gives supply chain managers and executives end-to-end visibility and control with one data model and one truth, from raw material to last mile delivery. Powered by NEO, One Network's machine learning and intelligent agent technology, it enables seamless planning and execution, across inbound supply, outbound order fulfillment, and logistics, matching demand with available supply in real-time. Lead your industry by providing the highest service levels and product quality at the lowest possible cost. Visit: www.onenetwork.com.

For further information on this topic, please contact:

Michelle Gaubert

Global AR & PR Director

[email protected]

+1 (510) 316-0590

SOURCE One Network Enterprises