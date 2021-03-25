One Network Enterprises Named a Leader in Nucleus Research 2021 Supply Chain Planning Technology Value Matrix

DALLAS, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One Network Enterprises, a leader in intelligent control towers for autonomous supply chain management, today announced that Nucleus Research, a provider of case-based technology research and advisory services, has ranked the Company as a Leader in the 2021 Supply Chain Planning Technology Value Matrix. One Network is acknowledged for its virtual agent technology, NEO, which can learn tasks in support of autonomously managing supply chain operations, and for advanced initiatives such as causal forecasting, multi-echelon transportation and inventory optimization, and what-if scenario planning. The report also reaffirms the control tower platform's key capabilities enabling end-to-end supply chain planning and execution, and intercompany collaboration, upstream and downstream, among the thousands of participating organizations who leverage the NEO Platform that powers its Real Time Value Network™. Download the complete and complimentary Nucleus Research Supply Chain Planning 2021 report here.

"Nucleus expects that One Network's sustained focus on delivering a multitiered partner network with enhanced analytics and data management capabilities will drive long-term value for customers in 2021 and beyond," said Andrew MacMillen, Lead Research Analyst on the report. "One Network's approach to delivering a single version of the truth automatically executes information changes as they occur and helps organizations cut down on data proliferation and eliminate system information delays that contribute to the "bullwhip effect" in supply chains. Intercompany connectivity allows partners across each value chain to benefit from analysis surrounding resource and transportation constraints, enabling all participants to collaborate on planning and execution, and to optimize their decision-making."

In this Technology Value Matrix, Nucleus evaluated SCP vendors based on their delivery of value to customers through the functionality and usability of the software. The research is intended to serve as a snapshot of the SCP technology market in 2021, and to help inform customers about how vendors are delivering, and take stock of what can be expected in the future based on present investments.

Nucleus Research commended One Network for its virtual agent technology NEO, which supports autonomous supply chain management by predicting and resolving potential problems quickly. The technology combines self-learning forecasting with AI-driven decision making to help customers work toward creating resilient, autonomous supply chains.

"We are honored to be named a Leader by Nucleus Research in both the 2021 Supply Chain Planning Technology Value Matrix and 2020's Supply Chain Control Tower Technology Value Matrix," said Greg Brady, CEO, One Network Enterprises. "With supply chains receiving unprecedented scrutiny, nothing is more important than helping companies plan and execute more effectively, and keeping them at the forefront of innovation. Everybody in the network benefits when you eliminate silos with a single multiparty, multi-tier model, because that enables a real-time view of demand, supply and logistics for a fast response and superior performance."

One Network is the leader in intelligent control towers for autonomous supply chain management. From inbound supply to outbound order fulfillment and logistics, this multi-tier, multiparty digital platform helps optimize and automate planning and execution across the entire supply network and every trading partner. Powered by NEO, One Network's machine learning and intelligent agent technology, real time predictive and prescriptive analytics enable industry-leading performance for the highest services levels and product quality at the lowest possible cost. It's the industry's only solution with a fully integrated data model from the consumer to suppliers and all logistics partners, providing a network-wide, real-time single version of the truth. Leading global organizations have joined One Network, transforming industries like Retail, Food Service, Consumer Goods, Automotive, Healthcare, Public Sector, Telecom, Defense, and Logistics. Headquartered in Dallas, One Network has offices across the Americas, Europe, and APAC. For more information, please visit www.onenetwork.com.

