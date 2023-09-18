One Network Enterprises Named Leader in Nucleus Research's Control Tower Technology Value Matrix for the Eighth Consecutive Year

News provided by

One Network Enterprises

18 Sep, 2023, 08:57 ET

The report acknowledges how a network of networks based on a single data model enables supply chain partners to plan, execute, and then continuously and incrementally optimize supply, demand, and logistics, across the entire ecosystem.

DALLAS, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One Network Enterprises (ONE), the global leader of supply chain control towers and provider of the Digital Supply Chain Network™, today announces that Nucleus Research, a provider of case-based technology research and advisory services, has ranked One Network as a Leader in its Control Tower Technology Value Matrix 2023, for the eighth consecutive year.

Nucleus assesses the Control Tower market based on the value customers realize from the product usability and functionality that vendors are delivering with their solutions.

Isaac Gould, lead analyst of the report notes that "The native connectivity between the control tower, planning, and execution solution enables operators to plan and optimize upstream and downstream activities across their entire supply chain from a single application view."

In the report, Nucleus Research recognizes several industry-leading capabilities of ONE's platform and supply chain control tower:

  • The NEO Platform is differentiated by collaborative data sharing, autonomous decision-making, and machine learning-driven decision help and control.
  • Users can employ the platform's NEO AI assistant to automate various supply chain operations and incorporate external information into their decision-making processes.
  • Intelligent Control Tower is underpinned by a unified platform and a single data model that incorporates the data stream from the multi-partner network.

The report confirms that traditional siloed Control Towers have been bogging down planners and transportation analysts; and that planners and transportation users have little insight into the impacts of changes they make, across logistics, inventory, and capacity.

"We are proud to be recognized by Nucleus Research as the leader in its Control Tower Value Matrix for the eighth straight year," said Greg Brady, Executive Chairman and Founder of One Network Enterprises. "Nucleus Research continues to highlight the importance of embracing the entire supply chain community in a network of networks, and the vital role of network-based AI assistants to accurately predict, effectively prescribe, and autonomously execute across that network."

Download the full report here: Nucleus Research Control Tower Technology Value Matrix 2023.

About One Network Enterprises
One Network is the leader in supply chain control towers and provider of the Digital Supply Chain Network™. It is the only solution that gives supply chain managers and executives end-to-end visibility and control with one data model and one truth, from raw material to last mile delivery. Powered by NEO, One Network's machine learning and intelligent agent technology, it enables seamless planning and execution, across inbound supply, outbound order fulfillment, and logistics, matching demand with available supply in real-time. Lead your industry by providing the highest service levels and product quality at the lowest possible cost. Visit: www.onenetwork.com.

For further information on this topic, please contact:  

Michelle Gaubert
Global AR & PR Director
[email protected]
+1 (510) 316-0590

SOURCE One Network Enterprises

Also from this source

One Network Enterprises and Optessa Partner to Offer Transformative Supply Chain Management Services to Optimize Manufacturing

Bluecrux and One Network Enterprises Join Forces to Offer Advanced and Sustainable Supply Chain Transformation Capabilities

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.