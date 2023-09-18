One Network Enterprises Named Leader in Nucleus Research's Control Tower Technology Value Matrix for the Eighth Consecutive Year

The report acknowledges how a network of networks based on a single data model enables supply chain partners to plan, execute, and then continuously and incrementally optimize supply, demand, and logistics, across the entire ecosystem.

DALLAS, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One Network Enterprises (ONE), the global leader of supply chain control towers and provider of the Digital Supply Chain Network™, today announces that Nucleus Research, a provider of case-based technology research and advisory services, has ranked One Network as a Leader in its Control Tower Technology Value Matrix 2023, for the eighth consecutive year.

Nucleus assesses the Control Tower market based on the value customers realize from the product usability and functionality that vendors are delivering with their solutions.

Isaac Gould, lead analyst of the report notes that "The native connectivity between the control tower, planning, and execution solution enables operators to plan and optimize upstream and downstream activities across their entire supply chain from a single application view."

In the report, Nucleus Research recognizes several industry-leading capabilities of ONE's platform and supply chain control tower:

The NEO Platform is differentiated by collaborative data sharing, autonomous decision-making, and machine learning-driven decision help and control.

Users can employ the platform's NEO AI assistant to automate various supply chain operations and incorporate external information into their decision-making processes.

Intelligent Control Tower is underpinned by a unified platform and a single data model that incorporates the data stream from the multi-partner network.

The report confirms that traditional siloed Control Towers have been bogging down planners and transportation analysts; and that planners and transportation users have little insight into the impacts of changes they make, across logistics, inventory, and capacity.

"We are proud to be recognized by Nucleus Research as the leader in its Control Tower Value Matrix for the eighth straight year," said Greg Brady, Executive Chairman and Founder of One Network Enterprises. "Nucleus Research continues to highlight the importance of embracing the entire supply chain community in a network of networks, and the vital role of network-based AI assistants to accurately predict, effectively prescribe, and autonomously execute across that network."

About One Network Enterprises

One Network is the leader in supply chain control towers and provider of the Digital Supply Chain Network™. It is the only solution that gives supply chain managers and executives end-to-end visibility and control with one data model and one truth, from raw material to last mile delivery. Powered by NEO, One Network's machine learning and intelligent agent technology, it enables seamless planning and execution, across inbound supply, outbound order fulfillment, and logistics, matching demand with available supply in real-time. Lead your industry by providing the highest service levels and product quality at the lowest possible cost. Visit: www.onenetwork.com.

