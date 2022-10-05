One Network Enterprises Named Leader in Nucleus Research's Control Tower Technology Value Matrix for the Seventh Consecutive Year

The report acknowledges that One Network's single data model enables supply chain partners to plan, execute, and then continuously and incrementally optimize supply, demand, and logistics, across the entire ecosystem.

DALLAS, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One Network Enterprises (ONE), the global leader of supply chain control towers and provider of the NEO Platform, today announces that Nucleus Research, a provider of case-based technology research and advisory services, has ranked One Network as a Leader in its Control Tower Technology Value Matrix 2022, for the seventh consecutive year.

Isaac Gould, lead analyst of the report notes that "The NEO Platform is differentiated by its single data model which enables supply chain partners to plan, execute, and then continuously and incrementally optimize supply, demand, and logistics, across the entire ecosystem."

In the report, Nucleus Research recognizes several industry-leading capabilities:

The NEO Platform offers end-to-end supply chain management, including Supply Chain Planning, IBP/S&OP, WMS, TMS, OMS, and AI-enabled Control Tower functionality, all underpinned by a robust network of thousands of customers, suppliers, distributors, and carriers.

One Network's Intelligent Control Tower's ability to predict and monitor for exceptions, automation of prescriptive decisions, and inform execution functions from a single instance.

Improved network collaboration, enhanced predictive analytics, improved smart prescriptions, and continuous and incremental planning that provides real-time demand-supply matching across the network.

The report confirms that traditional siloed Control Towers have been bogging down planners and transportation analysts; and that planners and transportation users have little insight into the impacts of changes they make, across logistics, inventory, and capacity.

"We are proud to again be recognized by Nucleus Research as a leader in its Control Tower Value Matrix for the seventh straight year," said Greg Brady, Chairman and Founder of One Network Enterprises. "With our leader position in this matrix, Nucleus Research has acknowledged the importance of embracing the entire supply chain community in a digital network, and the crucial role of network AI to accurately predict, effectively prescribe, and autonomously execute prescriptions."

Download the full report here: Nucleus Research Control Tower Value Matrix 2022

Tweet This: @OneNetwork named a leader in @NucleusResearch #controltower value matrix for the 7th consecutive year. Get the report here: https://www.onenetwork.com/landing-pages/nucleus-research-control-tower-value-matrix-2022/

About One Network Enterprises

One Network is the leader in supply chain control towers and provider of the Digital Supply Chain Network™. It is the only solution that gives supply chain managers and executives end-to-end visibility and control with one data model and one truth, from raw material to last mile delivery. Powered by NEO, One Network's machine learning and intelligent agent technology, it enables seamless planning and execution, across inbound supply, outbound order fulfillment, and logistics, matching demand with available supply in real-time. Lead your industry by providing the highest service levels and product quality at the lowest possible cost. Visit: www.onenetwork.com

Contact:

Michelle Gaubert

One Network Enterprises

+1 510 316 0590

[email protected]

SOURCE One Network Enterprises