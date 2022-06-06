One Network Enterprises Recognized by Gartner® as a Leader in the 2022 Magic Quadrant™ for Multienterprise Supply Chain Business Networks for the Fourth Consecutive Time

One Network has been Recognized for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision

DALLAS, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One Network Enterprises (ONE), the global provider of the Intelligent Control Tower and the AI-Driven Digital Supply Chain Network™, is pleased to announce that that Gartner, Inc., a company that delivers actionable, objective insight to executive and their teamshas positioned One Network as a Leader in its 2022 Magic Quadrant for Multienterprise Supply Chain Business Networks (MESCBN), for the fourth consecutive time.

"Gartner considers MESCBNs to be foundational technology for higher maturity organizations, implemented to coordinate, orchestrate, automate and transform an organization's extended supply chain within the overall business ecosystem they operate in for driving collaboration and enhancing competitiveness."[1]

According to Gartner, "the MESCBN enables a community of trading partners to coordinate and execute on business processes that extend across multiple enterprises." MESCBNs are further defined by Gartner as "holistic and cohesive platforms that support a shipper centric community of trading partners that need to coordinate and execute on business processes that extend across multiple enterprises." [1]

"We are pleased to be named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multienterprise Supply Chain Business Networks for the fourth consecutive time," says Mark Brady, CEO of One Network Enterprises. "We believe The Magic Quadrant for MESCBN eloquently reflects the market's convergence from point solutions to more powerful digital supply chain networks."

About One Network Enterprises

One Network is the recognized leader in supply chain control towers and the provider of the AI-Driven Digital Supply Chain Network™. It is the only solution that gives supply chain managers and executives end-to-end visibility and control with one data model and one truth, from raw material to last mile delivery. Powered by NEO, One Network's machine learning and intelligent agent technology, it enables seamless planning and execution, across inbound supply, outbound order fulfillment, and logistics, matching demand with available supply in real-time. Lead your industry by providing the highest service levels and product quality at the lowest possible cost. Visit www.onenetwork.com.

Gartner Disclaimer: Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

