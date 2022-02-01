One Network Enterprises Selected by Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Improve the Speed, Predictability, and Responsiveness of Their Supply Chain

DALLAS, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One Network Enterprises (ONE), the leading global provider of intelligent control towers and the Digital Supply Chain Network™, is pleased to announce that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has selected One Network to support its digital transformation agenda. One Network's solutions were chosen based on the range of functionality, execution architecture, and the ability to deliver the highest quality services to HPE.

By leveraging One Network's NEO Platform, HPE will be able to integrate supply chain data from their partners into a single data model and single version of the truth, enabling real-time collaboration. The Digital Supply Chain Network will enable visibility, improve execution, and drive process improvements across all operational segments. This will improve on-time deliveries, customer services levels, and reduce the cost of goods sold throughout the supply chain.

"The network-based approach provided by One Network will enable the customer to remove days and weeks from the supply chain by digitizing the entire ecosystem of trading partners," says Greg Brady, Founder and Chairman of One Network. "One Network allows enterprises to better manage high velocity multi-tier and multi-party collaboration capabilities, which were not possible prior to this partnership."

Network Master Data-as-a-Service will centralize data governance and provide workflows purposefully designed to ensure the digital involvement of the entire ecosystem, providing visibility into all expected supply constraints across the network. This will improve master data quality measures over time. ONE's Software Development Kit (SDK) tools will maintain continuous backward compatibility at all integration points. One Network's "Never Legacy" program certifies that the capabilities used and built by partners on the platform will never be left behind.

"We have selected the One Network platform, based on the depth of its capabilities to connect multienterprise supply chain business networks. We are confident that the solution can handle the complexities of our supply chain, enabling end-to-end visibility and collaboration", says Mark Bakker, EVP and General Manager, Global Operations for HPE. "In addition, the support of One Network's experienced team will accelerate and streamline onboarding of our suppliers for maximum efficiency and faster time to value."

"We are thrilled to work with HPE to deliver a collaborative and flexible solution that will provide them with a platform for the future," said Greg Brady. "We look forward to working with HPE on this exciting and important project."

About One Network Enterprises

One Network is the leading global provider of supply chain control towers and the Digital Supply Chain Network™. It is the only available solution that gives supply chain managers and executives end-to-end visibility and control with a single version of the truth, using one data model, from inbound supply to outbound order fulfillment and logistics, matching demand with available supply in real-time. This multi-tier, multi-party digital platform optimizes and automates planning and execution across the entire supply chain network. Powered by NEO, One Network's machine learning and intelligent agent technology, real time predictive and prescriptive analytics autonomously enable industry-leading performance for the highest service levels and product quality at the lowest possible cost. Leading global organizations have joined the Digital Supply Chain Network™ and are transforming industries like Retail, Food Service, Consumer Goods, Automotive, Healthcare, Public Sector, Telecom, Defense, and Logistics. Headquartered in Dallas, One Network has offices across the Americas, Europe, and APAC. For more information, please visit www.onenetwork.com.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) is the global edge-to-cloud company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open and intelligent technology solutions as a service. With offerings spanning Cloud Services, Compute, High Performance Computing & AI, Intelligent Edge, Software, and Storage, HPE provides a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, helping customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit www.hpe.com.

