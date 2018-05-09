One News Page Introduces Live News Updates

Already featuring a comprehensive archive of more than 100 million news references, the portal brings together the latest in world news and video footage from hundreds of verifiable media sources. Visitors can now monitor breaking stories relating to their favourite topics faster and easier than ever before.

In order to follow the latest news article and video publications by a broad spectrum of reputable media outlets, One News Page users no longer need to refresh their browsers to get up to date information. Eliminating the need to monitor several websites at once to stay up to date with the latest news and video publications, One News Page offers its users a useful live ticker to follow the topics that interest them - all in one place.

Use cases include sports fans staying updated with news related to their favourite team as it is published, following a live stream of breaking news events as they unfold or - for corporates and their PR teams - following media coverage of their brand or product.

"To make news discovery as quick and easy as possible for our users, we have upgraded our portal to stream news updates as they happen across the internet," explains One News Page CEO Dr Marc Pinter-Krainer. "Our live updates allow our users to now gain access to the latest in breaking events without having to lift a finger - and we're proud to be the only news portal of our size to offer a live focus."

The new feature is available now on both desktop and mobile devices - and readers can gain access to various topics, stories, people and brands through their specific pages and categories with breaking information always updating. To view live updates of all latest news, access https://www.onenewspage.com/latestnews.htm

Access to the One News Page news portal is available free of charge and without the need for any registration at https://www.onenewspage.com/.

About One News Page Ltd

One News Page Ltd is a British media firm which runs a family of news portal websites across the globe. The sites, founded in 2008, feature original news coverage and syndicated news content including news videos from major trusted news sources.

The One News Page portal is arguably the fastest-access news portal in the world. It is free to browse and provides its users with a powerful search engine of more than 100 million news resources from scores of reputable and authoritative sources and journalists, allowing users to discover and locate relevant news coverage easily.

Users are referred to the source website directly by clicking on a corresponding link.

Offering written digests, original content and video news for readers to access and consume at their leisure, One News Page is continuing to tap into the news aggregation market by making it easier and quicker to access with each update.

Optional free member registration provides access to news archives and live news alerts by email.

Access to all One News Page sites is free of charge.

