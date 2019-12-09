"One Night for One Drop" imagined by Cirque du Soleil returns March 2020 to raise funds and awareness for the cause of water

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - The eighth edition of the global fundraising event "One Night for One Drop," imagined by Cirque du Soleil, will take place on March 27, 2020 at Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. This year, the event will feature a special performance of R.U.N – the first live action thriller produced by Cirque du Soleil. All profits raised during the evening will directly benefit One Drop's mission to ensure access to safe water in some of the world's most vulnerable communities around the globe, in addition to supporting local water initiatives in Southern Nevada and educational efforts throughout the Las Vegas valley.

"2.1 billion people worldwide lack safe drinking water at home. I am proud to say that we are coming together once again this year to reduce that staggering number. When I first started One Drop, I wanted to approach fundraising in an unexpected and innovative way, and this is exactly what One Night for One Drop has become. It is a different type of event where we all meet to have fun and share our common desire to help others and make the world a better place," says Guy Laliberté, One Drop, Cirque du Soleil and Lune Rouge Founder.

One Night for One Drop is not a traditional fundraising event. The evening begins with an intimate pre-show cocktail reception followed by a blue carpet filled with celebrities and guests. Prior to the R.U.N performance, a live auction spotlighting once-in-a-lifetime experiences and unique luxury items will be presented in the R.U.N Theater.

With a creative team including award-winning Director Robert Rodriguez (Alita, Sin City, From Dusk till Dawn), Show Director Michael Schwandt and Music Composer Tyler Bates, R.U.N is an unprecedented entertainment experience using live action performance to explore the world of stunts.

"R.U.N is very different from other shows within the Cirque du Soleil portfolio. With R.U.N, we have reinvented the concept of an adrenaline thriller, drawing inspiration from action movies and graphic novels, that offers a new form of live entertainment to a more diversified Las Vegas guest," says Daniel Lamarre, President and CEO of Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group.

Following the show, guests will be immersed into a mesmerizing and wildly fun after party where Guy Laliberté will take over the sound system and perform a DJ set alongside other surprise guest performers. This unforgettable night will be held in true Cirque du Soleil signature style and is guaranteed to leave a lasting impression – expect the unexpected!

SOURCE One Drop Foundation

Related Links

http://www.onedrop.org/

