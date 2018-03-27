Presented by MGM Resorts International, the sixth edition of One Night for One Drop was held on Friday, March 2, when some of the biggest names in entertainment came together inside the Michael Jackson ONE Theatre at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, for this year's one-night-only production inspired by the life of GRAMMY®-nominated singer-songwriter Jewel. The sold-out performance and its gala celebration catapulted One Drop past its original fundraising goal.

Highlights from the show included Jewel's beautiful hit songs. An unforgettable opening with Arab's Got Talent winner Emanne Beasha. An awe-inspiring performance in minor-key by YouTube sensation Chase Holfelder, surprise appearances by Apple's co-founder Steve Wozniak as well as Penn Jillette from the magical comic duo Penn & Teller and much more. At the after party, guests enjoyed performances by Nicholas Petricca of the popular pop/rock band Walk The Moon, a stellar appearance by music icon CeeLo, a seductive act by cast members of MAGIC MIKE LIVE and music by DJ Craig Cruze and DJ Unimerce.

For high-res photos, click here: http://bit.ly/2FaIO8z

Credit: Brenton Ho/Erik Kabik Photo Group

For broadcast quality video of the show, click here: http://bit.ly/2oDxZS2

Credit: Tupelo Raycom/One Drop

For broadcast quality video of the blue carpet and after party, click here: http://bit.ly/2oFgYa3

Credit: One Drop

In celebration of World Water Day, One Drop is launching a charity auction where you can bid on Jewel's exclusive guitar she played during One Night for One Drop 2018. For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/2p9B1xA.

All proceeds benefit One Drop's global water efforts, with a portion of the proceeds going to the Las Vegas Community.

For more information about One Drop's global water initiatives please visit www.onedrop.org.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/one-night-for-one-drop-surpasses-35-million-dollar-goal-with-its-sixth-annual-philanthropy-event-300620608.html

SOURCE One Drop

Related Links

http://www.onedrop.org

