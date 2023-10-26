One Night Only: 'Savor Charlotte' Takes Over Atlanta on November 9

Innovative chefs and mixologists offer one-of-a-kind culinary experiences

CHARLOTTE, N.C. , Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a successful two-week celebration in the Queen City, Savor Charlotte is heading on the road to Atlanta, Georgia and offering an immersive taste of Charlotte's dynamic epicurean experiences. The ever-evolving, vibrant food and beverage landscape in Charlotte will be on full display next month, as 12 of the city's pioneering culinary tastemakers come together for a one night only experience in Atlanta on November 9, 2023.

The Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority (CRVA) is bringing Savor Charlotte to six local Atlanta restaurants: Grana, Mission + Market, Southern National, The Chastain, The Woodall and Tio Lucho's. The food and beverage menus will be exclusively crafted at each restaurant, spotlighting the talents and pairings of Charlotte's innovative culinary community. Bookings are now available through each restaurant link on SavorCharlotte.com.

"The Queen City has so many talented, passionate and inventive chefs and mixologists who are making our region a dynamic culinary destination and adding so much to our quality of life," said Tom Murray, Chief Executive Officer at the CRVA. "We are excited to showcase Charlotte's unique flavors and diverse tastes in Atlanta, and hope the experience will inspire guests to plan a visit so they can enjoy our city and culinary offerings firsthand."

The pairing of six of Atlanta's top restaurants with Charlotte chefs and mixologists offers a one-of-a-kind opportunity for restaurant goers to get an exceptional taste of Charlotte's culinary scene. The six chef, mixologist and restaurant collaborations include:

Grana – Chef Brittany Cochran of Stagioni and mixologist Justin Hazelton of Top Shelf Co.

of and mixologist of Mission + Market – Chef Chris Rogienski of Supperland and mixologist Yoshi Mejia of Creative Consulting CLT

of and mixologist of Southern National – Chef Oscar Johnson of Jimmy Pearls and mixologist Stefan Huebner of Dot Dot Dot

of and mixologist of The Chastain – Chef Chris Coleman of Goodyear House and mixologist Bob Peters of Built On Hospitality

of and mixologist of The Woodall – Chef Sam Diminich of Restaurant Constance and mixologist Amanda Britton of Lincoln Street Kitchen & Cocktails

of and mixologist of Tio Lucho's – Chef Bruce Macchiavello of Yunta and mixologist Morgan Styers of Merchant and Trade

Charlotte has an eclectic mix of epicurean adventures ranging from internationally inspired dishes to local farms and everything in between. From recently announced James Beard Award nominees to perpetually creative mixologists, Charlotte remains at the forefront of travelers' minds as a must-visit culinary destination. Savor Charlotte is a testament to the inspirational work of those who define the flavor of the Queen City.

The 'Savor Charlotte' Atlanta culinary adventure is easy to experience. Diners interested in tasting the eclectic mix of Charlotte dishes and beverages can reserve a table directly at one of the six participating restaurants. Advance reservations are strongly encouraged, as space is limited.

For more information about the participating chefs and mixologists, and to make reservations for November 9, 2023, click here.

About the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority

The Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority (CRVA) works to deliver experiences that uniquely enrich the lives of our visitors and residents. Through leadership in destination development, marketing and venue management expertise, the CRVA leads efforts to maximize the region's economic potential through visitor spending, creating jobs and opportunities for the community. Brands supported by the CRVA include the Charlotte Convention Center, Spectrum Center, Bojangles Entertainment Complex, NASCAR Hall of Fame, Charlotte Regional Film Commission and Visit Charlotte in conjunction with the region's destination marketing brand. For more information, visit charlottesgotalot.com.

