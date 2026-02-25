One Night Out with Alan Cumming Coming to Crave and CTV Comedy Channel in Canada Thursday, February 26

MONTREAL, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Just For Laughs announces that the comedy special One Night Out with Alan Cumming will premiere on Crave and CTV Comedy Channel this Thursday, February 26 in Canada. Filmed live at Espace St-Denis during last summer's Just For Laughs Montreal Festival, the special captures the electric atmosphere and world-class talent that have made the Festival a global comedy destination.

Alan Cumming host of "One Night Out With Alan Cumming"

Opening the evening with his signature wit, 4-time-Emmy-winner, host Alan Cumming sets the tone for a night that is as bold as it is joyful. One Night Out brings together an all-star lineup of queer comics and special guests, including Sabrina Jalees, Jay Jurden, Tranna Wintour, Joe Dombrowski, Irene Tu, Dan Duvall, Sami Landri, with live music from Mae Martin.

"From Alan's opening to Mae's final song, it was one of those Just For Laughs Montreal Festival nights you'll never forget," said Spencer Griffin, Executive Producer and VP, Television & Creative Strategy at Just For Laughs. "The special is electric — joyful, fearless, and one of those rare comedy events that feels bigger than the moment."

With Cumming — Emmy-winning host of The Traitors US — at the helm, the special delivers sharp stand-up, fearless commentary and infectious energy in equal measure. One Night Out is a celebration of community, resilience and, above all, a night of first-class comedy.

In his opening monologue, Cumming acknowledges the current realities facing the queer community, while reminding audiences of the power of gathering together. As he sums it up, the night is about "Joy, unadulterated queer joy!"

Trevor Boris (Canada's Drag Race) serves as showrunner and executive producer.

About Just For Laughs

Founded in 1997 by Sylvain Parent-Bédard, the Just for Laughs Group is a major Canadian–Québécois institution internationally recognized for its mission: "Spreading laughter across the globe." A global leader in comedy, Just for Laughs produces the world's largest comedy festival, held in Montréal since its inaugural edition in 1983. The Group also extends its expertise through a series of festivals in Québec City, Toronto, Vancouver, Singapore, Sydney, and Bermuda, strengthening its worldwide footprint.

Driven by passion, innovation, and excellence, the Just for Laughs team collaborates with top talent and partners across the entertainment industry. Each year, the Group entertains over 100 million fans through its digital platforms and media channels, which collectively have surpassed 100 billion views. Just for Laughs creates, produces, distributes, and broadcasts comedic content in all its forms: - films - television series – theatre – musicals - solo shows - multi–artist shows – festivals.

The Group also hosts ComedyPRO every year: the world's leading comedy industry marketplace and has, for decades, helped launch and propel the careers of numerous renowned artists through its landmark initiatives.

