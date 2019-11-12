One North brings AI to professional services content marketing

CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital agency One North recently developed a new artificial intelligence tool, the Relevance Engine, to guide visitors of professional services websites toward strategic content marketing and enhance their user experience. The proprietary technology analyzes a website's thought leadership and other long-form content and recommends additional, hyper-relevant website content, which encourages customers and prospects to explore the website further and improves its search engine optimization.

"We continue to explore the latest technology to help professional services organizations create meaningful user experiences and increase digital engagement. Their websites should welcome visitors, prove that the firm understands their needs and interests, and offer them helpful content beyond what they initially seek," said One North Chief Strategist Kalev Peekna. "Unfortunately, most AI tools are tailored to the websites of consumer products manufacturers. We built the Relevance Engine to help professional service organizations – such as law, consulting, accounting and engineering firms – build relationships with their customers and prospects and, ultimately, drive conversions."

The Relevance Engine helps PSOs take advantage of AI to not only gain efficiencies on the back-end, but also improve the front-end user experience of their site. As PSO marketers increasingly adopt an Inbound Marketing strategy, many have faced challenges in maximizing the plethora of content they are producing; establishing an effective taxonomy and a consistent application of tags requires a great deal of time and knowledge management. The Relevance Engine processes and tags content objectively based on key themes uncovered in the firm's content. It then serves relevant recommendations to website visitors automatically, significantly reducing the time and people power required to perform the same tasks manually, while also providing a more engaging experience to users.

One North clients who have used the Relevance Engine have seen significant improvement in the relationships established between their content offerings, resulting in more relevant suggestions for their users and up to a twentyfold increase in clicks to recommended content.

To learn more about the Relevance Engine, visit content.onenorth.com/one-north-relevance-engine.

About One North

One North is a full-service digital agency, recently acquired by TEKsystems Global Services, that partners with the world's most complex organizations to create breakthrough brand experiences that enhance the client experience, drive new business and attract top talent. The agency brings together brand, digital strategy, experience design, technology and managed hosting, and has deep expertise within the legal, consulting, finance, accounting, engineering and construction industries. Nearly 100 curious and passionate professionals collaborate to produce award-winning digital solutions that inspire, perform and endure. For more information, visit www.onenorth.com or connect on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

