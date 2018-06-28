One North earns ISO 27001 certification for information security management system

The One North ISMS is a framework for delivering a comprehensive approach to security across people, process, technology, controls and management related to the agency's web hosting, remote access and onboarding/offboarding services, as well as all processes related to protecting client data.

Digital security remains top-of-mind for professional services organizations, as many are highly regulated and now require vendors to maintain strict data protection processes. One North holds deep expertise in security and has prioritized protecting its clients' digital properties since its founding in 2012. Its certification further assures clients that One North is a trusted partner that not only meets regulatory requirements but is also focused on preserving the confidentiality, integrity and availability of their information assets.

"As an agency, One North is dedicated to continuously cultivating a 'culture of security' that holds all of our employees accountable for earning and maintaining the trust of our clients," said Ethel Crosby, director of technology operations and offerings at One North. "Our ISO 27001 certification validates One North's ongoing commitment to integrating security best practices throughout our business to protect and manage our clients' assets, digital properties and reputations."

During the certification process, One North partnered with Information Navigators, a security and compliance consulting company, to refine documentation of the agency's current security procedures and navigate through the audit preparation process. The final audit confirmed One North complies with ISO's leading security standards and was conducted in accordance with the ISO 19011 and ISO 17021 standards, which are accepted worldwide. To maintain ISO 27001 security standards and verify ongoing compliance, One North will continue to improve its ISMS framework, conduct annual third-party surveillance reviews and undergo recertification every three years.

"Even prior to attaining ISO certification, One North maintained impressive security standards," said Information Navigators CEO Mike Kolb. "As its consultant through the ISO process, we worked with the agency to provide guidance throughout the audit phases. One North's impressive security maturity instills confidence in its ability to protect clients' data, digital properties and, ultimately, their brands."

One North was audited by PECB (Professional Evaluation and Certification Board), a global provider of training, examination, audit and certification services. For more information on One North's ISO 27001 certification, please visit onenorth.com/security.

About One North

One North is a digital agency that partners exclusively with professional services organizations to create interactive platforms that enhance the client experience, drive new business and attract top talent. The agency specializes in brand, digital strategy, experience design, technology and managed hosting, and has deep expertise within the legal, consulting, finance, accounting, engineering and construction industries. Nearly 100 curious and passionate professionals collaborate to produce award-winning digital solutions that inspire, perform and endure. For more information, visit www.onenorth.com or connect on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

