One Ocean Beauty Is Acquired By Present Life Inc.

Present Life is a newly formed wellbeing and beauty holding company that builds and acquires purpose led, natural self-care brands that do not compromise on performance or the planet.

As one of the pioneers in blue beauty, the acquisition will enable One Ocean Beauty to expand its mission globally through innovative, clean, clinically proven and environmentally responsible skincare + wellness.

"We are so proud to join the Present Life team. Our brand ethos, product positioning and commitment to the oceans are well aligned with the Present Life platform. The acquisition will provide the resources and capital to expand the brand through further development of our infrastructure and global presence." Marcella Cacci, Founder & CEO of One Ocean Beauty

"One Ocean Beauty is a perfect fit for Present Life and reflects our values and ambition, I'm looking forward to supporting Marcella and her team through their next phase of expansion." Camillo Pane, Executive Chairman of Present Life

One Ocean Beauty is available at www.oneoceanbeauty.com, Net-a-Porter.com, Goop.com, NeimanMarcus.com, Niche-Beauty.com, and Cultbeauty.com.

About One Ocean Beauty

The clinically-proven formulations fuse nature and science, using powerful active marine ingredients from the world's oceans selected for their unique properties and high performance peptides, to deliver simple yet potent multi-tasking products. The brand is committed to creating clean products through blue biotechnology, using sustainable practices and to conservation of the world's oceans via their partnership with Oceana.

About Present Life

Present Life is dedicated to creating no-compromise, natural self-care products that work. All Present Life brands are plant-based (natural and naturally derived, vegan) planet-friendly (cruelty free, clean & sustainably sourced) and proven (consumer tested, industry accredited).

