One-of-a-Kind 3D Full Body Imaging Technology - EOS - Now Offered at Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach

EOS is a device that captures bi-planar images with two perpendicular X-ray beams that travel vertically while scanning the patient from head to toe. In less than 20 seconds, the EOS exam produces simultaneous frontal and lateral, low dose images. The two resulting digital images are processed by EOS' proprietary sterEOS® software to generate a 3D model of the patient's spine and/or lower limbs. These detailed images with only 20 seconds of radiation were previously unachievable before EOS technology.

The benefits of EOS include highly detailed information about the patient's unique anatomy to better assist the orthopedic surgeons at Miller Children's & Women's as they diagnose patients. This additional data can be used for precise, 3D surgical planning to help improve overall patient outcomes by developing a customized surgical plan.

EOS can be used for children with hip, knee or spine conditions. Because of the lower dose of radiation, it is ideal for children who require multiple X-rays during the course of their treatment, such as patients with scoliosis.

"Traditional X-rays have been the primary diagnostic tool to detect spine deformities, especially in scoliosis and kyphosis," says Torin Cunningham, M.D., medical director, Orthopedic Center, Miller Children's & Women's. "Now with EOS, our patients will get two to three times less radiation than a standard X-ray while providing us with extremely detailed, high-quality images."

The EOS exam uses a radiation dose that is "As Low As Reasonably Achievable" (ALARA). ALARA is a term used by the medical community to refer to a safety principle for minimizing radiation doses and the release of radioactive materials by employing all reasonable methods.

"The full body, weight-bearing images and 3D models improve the level of understanding of the patient's condition, so we can provide enhanced orthopedic care," says Dr. Cunningham. "We are very excited to bring this safe and innovative technology to our patients and community."

Miller Children's & Women's has a leading Orthopedic Center that cares for children from birth to 21-years-of-age with developmental disorders, congenital, neuromuscular and post-traumatic problems of the musculoskeletal system.

The Orthopedic Center has programs in a wide-range of orthopedic specialties for growing children and teens, including the only Spinal Deformities Program in Long Beach and one of only four in Southern California.

About MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach:

MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach provides specialized pediatric care for children and young adults, with conditions ranging from common to complex - as well as maternity care for expectant mothers - all under one roof. Only five percent of all hospitals are children's hospitals, making them unique not only to children's health care needs in the community, but across the region. Miller Children's & Women's is one of only eight free-standing children's hospitals in California - treating more than 14,000 children each year - and has become a regional pediatric destination for more than 65,000 children, who need specialized care in the outpatient specialty and satellite centers.

About EOS Imaging's Commitment to Improved Orthopedic Imaging

As part of EOS imaging's commitment to improved orthopedic imaging, the company has launched The EOS Pledge to demand a new patient-specific standard of care. The EOS Pledge demonstrates the commitment to safe and accurate solutions for treating orthopedic conditions. Supporting the guiding principles of The EOS Pledge is a first step toward a new era of personalized care that challenges the status quo. If you would like to join EOS in this important movement, click here to take the Pledge: http://www.eospledge.com/

