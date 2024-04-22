NEW YORK, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inc. Business Media, an award-winning provider of news and information for small business and entrepreneurial success, announced a new partnership with the National Student Leadership Conference (NSLC), an immersive pre-college experience for high school students to explore their career and education passions. Through this partnership, Inc. will help advance entrepreneurial education for high school students during a summer program named "Business & Entrepreneurship, in Partnership with Inc. Magazine."

One-of-a-Kind Entrepreneurial Summer Experience for Teens Announced by Inc. and National Student Leadership Conference

Inc. and NSLC believe it is critical to introduce teen students to the core principles of business through hands-on activities and direct interaction with successful professionals. This partnership is a prime example of business and education providers joining forces to develop skilled, confident, and motivated executives for the future. Entrepreneurship is not commonly taught in high schools, leaving an opportunity gap addressed by this innovative collaboration.

Nearly 800 students from across the U.S. and around the world have already registered to attend. NSLC is currently accepting applications from high school students at www.nslcleaders.org/youth-leadership-programs/business-entrepreneurship.

The program launches this summer on five prestigious college campuses across the U.S.:

Columbia University in New York, NY ( June 17-25 and June 29-July 7 )

in ( and ) Yale University in New Haven, CT ( June 24-July 2 ; July 6-14 ; and July 17-25 )

in ( ; ; and ) Duke University in Durham, NC ( July 6-14 and July 18-26 )

in ( and ) University of Michigan in Ann Arbor , MI ( July 13-21 and July 25-August 2 )

, MI ( and ) University of California at Berkeley in Berkeley, CA ( June 17-25 and June 29-July 7 )

"'Business & Entrepreneurship, in Partnership with Inc. Magazine is an important step in building tomorrow's business leaders," said Patrick Hainault, Vice President of Corporate Business Development for Inc.'s publishing company, Mansueto Ventures. "Inc. wants to help the next generation cultivate innovation and creative problem-solving. Infusing the thought leadership and subject-matter expertise of Inc. and its Inc. 5000 honorees into this summer program will inspire teens and foster the next generation of entrepreneurs. We're excited to expand our educational initiatives by leveraging NSLC's years of success in designing and delivering pre-college development programs."

"An entrepreneurial mindset and skillset are valuable assets regardless of a young student's eventual college major and full-time career," said Kristina Duffy Hochman, Executive Director of NSLC. "We're partnering with Inc. to help nurture teens as communicators, strategic thinkers, risk takers, and collaborators. We're honored to combine our expertise in pre-college summer programming with Inc.'s world-class business acumen to offer an exceptional immersion for high school students from the U.S. and around the world."

"Business & Entrepreneurship, in Partnership with Inc. Magazine" is offered in nine-day sessions. The customized curriculum, developed by learning professionals at the Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE), will inform high school students about entrepreneurship fundamentals such as opportunity recognition, market research, business financials, marketing, and presenting ideas. Instruction will be provided exclusively by NFTE-certified high school teachers who specialize in entrepreneurship education.

The program will also guide future business leaders in creating an original business idea, writing a business plan, and pitching their business to veteran entrepreneurs. Augmenting the academic content will be real-world case studies shared by expert speakers from the Inc. 5000, America's fastest-growing private companies. Participating entrepreneurs include Dan Bauer, founder of The MBA Exchange, a global education and career planning company. Having advised thousands of high school and college students and working professionals over the span of 20 years, Bauer's firm was named to the Inc. 5000. A Harvard MBA graduate and former MasterCard global marketing executive, Bauer has mentored dozens of startup entrepreneurs from around the world. He founded this program in 2019 with NFTE and has recruited partners Inc. and NSLC to add value, enrich the content, and expand the market.

About Inc. Business Media

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About National Student Leadership Conference The National Student Leadership Conference (NSLC) provides an immersive pre-college experience that prepares students for life beyond middle and high school, allowing them to study in university classrooms, learn to navigate a campus, and experience living with roommates. Students are able to explore a career concentration they are interested in before going to college and declaring a major. Each NSLC program also contains a leadership curriculum designed to teach skills that can apply to all areas of life. Learn more at www.nslcleaders.org.

About Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship

The Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) is a global educational nonprofit focused on bringing the power of entrepreneurship to youth in low-income communities. NFTE's rigorous programs are taught by a highly trained Teacher Corps, and NFTE students are supported by a diverse Volunteer Corps drawn from the local community, including business leaders and entrepreneurs. Since its founding more than 30 years ago, NFTE has trained thousands of teachers and educated more than a million young people worldwide. Learn more at www.nfte.com.

SOURCE Inc. Business Media