One of a Kind High Temperature Liquid Proof Silicone Mitt for the Food Service Commercial Kitchen

"The Solo Mitt is a game changer in the commercial kitchen," said James Hull, owner of Summit Glove. "It will help reduce accidental burns that occur from gloves or mitts that cannot handle higher heat contact in the kitchen." "Workers being injured is one of the major concerns and costs in the food service industry, as worker safety is the highest priority for all kitchen personnel." According to the Burn Foundation of Philadelphia - The Food Service Industry experiences the highest number of burns of any employment sector in the United States, about 12,000 each year. Cooks, food handlers, kitchen workers, and wait staff are all listed among the top 50 occupations at risk for on-the-job burn injury.

The Solo Mitt offers sealed seam technology making it completely liquid proof unlike other competitors with open seam products exposing the interior to liquids and grease, causing high bacteria counts which can lead to contamination of food. The Solo Mitt has 100% food grade silicone beads that channel liquids for added grip and heat dispersion. The Solo Mitt meets the rigorous demands of the European CE EN388 & EN407 performance criteria for high abrasion, cut and tear resistance offering a mitt for long lasting duties in a commercial kitchen.

The thumb area is Kevlar reinforced for abrasion and cut resistance. The thumb area is ergonomically designed for increased comfort and ease of donning and doffing.

The Solo Mitt is available now in 3 sizes, small, medium and large and 15", 18" and 21" lengths.

