ONE-OF-A-KIND IMMERSIVE CAREER EVENT IS HEADING TO CHARLOTTE: JOB SEEKERS, YOUR TIME IS NOW

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Insight Global, a leading national staffing company dedicated to empowering people through opportunity, is inviting all local residents to attend an immersive, completely free experience on Saturday, July 29, aimed at providing personalized, one-on-one career counseling. All Charlotte job seekers who want to gain confidence and access to job resources like resume writing, interview skills and professional headshots, are encouraged to register and attend. Free childcare and lunch will also be available.

Insight Global’s immersive Be The Light Tour is coming to Charlotte on Saturday, July 29, to arm job seekers with resumes, headshots, networking opportunities, and career confidence.

"We're committed to inspiring and empowering job seekers with the skills they need to create a brighter and better future," said Bert Bean, CEO of Insight Global. "Whether you're looking for a job or simply want to get ready for your next career move, we are thrilled to bring this transformative experience to Charlotte to inspire and encourage people to pursue what is possible."

This first-of-its-kind experience will take place on Saturday, July 29, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the AvidXchange Music Factory headquarters building (1210 AvidXchange Ln., Charlotte, NC 28206). It will be full of experts, technology and tools that will help job seekers as they look for jobs or think about a career. Whether it's needing more access to resources, technology or even the childcare that a job search often requires, Insight Global is working to remove these barriers and meet people where they are to enable a better future for them.

The mobile career event will have local onsite corporate and hiring partners including Coca Cola, Floor & Décor, Indeed, Microsoft, LinkedIn, Tarkett, Flexential, Pike, Domtar, Sunbelt, Kintegra Health, KCI, Sonic Automotive/EchoPark and Moody's. Numerous community partners will also be onsite, including Big Brothers Big Sisters, Best Buddies, Operation Warm, Dudley's Place, Year Up, Dress for Success CLT, Alston & Bird, Road to Hire and United Way. AvidXchange has graciously donated the location space for the event, helping to make the event accessible for job seekers in Charlotte.

Attendees can take advantage of the following free services:

One-on-one consultations with Insight Global experts who will provide a personalized experience based on attendees' career goals.

with Insight Global experts who will provide a personalized experience based on attendees' career goals. Career Readiness Workshops on resume writing, technology, interview skills and job hunting.

on resume writing, technology, interview skills and job hunting. Headshot Studio complete with a wardrobe stylist, hair and makeup touch-ups, and a professional photographer who will take photos and upload to LinkedIn profiles (and create a profile).

complete with a wardrobe stylist, hair and makeup touch-ups, and a professional photographer who will take photos and upload to LinkedIn profiles (and create a profile). Career Networking with recruiters from Insight Global and client partners who will be on hand to offer tips, tricks and best practices for job seekers and share opportunities that may be available.

with recruiters from Insight Global and client partners who will be on hand to offer tips, tricks and best practices for job seekers and share opportunities that may be available. Childcare Services staffed by qualified childcare professionals.

staffed by qualified childcare professionals. Additional supportive services, including assistance for Spanish speakers and the hearing and physically impaired.

including assistance for Spanish speakers and the hearing and physically impaired. Food for fuel with locally-sourced, free culinary options.

with locally-sourced, free culinary options. Merchandise Checkout where attendees who complete the day will earn free swag. Registered attendees will also have the chance to take home Chromebooks and gift cards.

Everyone Is Welcome

The Be The Light tour is open to anyone looking to better their job or career. In particular, first-generation college grads, unhoused individuals, individuals with disabilities, LGBTQIA, justice impacted, single-income families, veterans, AAPI (Asian American and Pacific Islander), BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color), women, and young adults. Throughout the country, many communities face challenges when it comes to entering the workforce or career betterment—from social and economic inequality to disenfranchisement. Insight Global is on a mission to change that, and in turn, change lives.

Insight Global is setting a goal to positively impact 5,000 job seekers in the first year of the tour, and 15,000 job seekers by 2025, creating economic sustainability, bridging the gap by breaking generational poverty and providing equal access and opportunity for all.

Space is limited, so registration is highly encouraged.

Contributors that Make These Dreams a Reality

A number of local and national corporate and charitable organizations are working in partnership with Insight Global to make the Be The Light tour possible. For a full list of partners, visit www.insightglobal.com/careerstart.

About Insight Global:

Insight Global is a national staffing and services company dedicated to empowering people. We relentlessly pursue opportunities for others, because when we all work together, anything is possible. We specialize in sourcing information technology, accounting, finance, and engineering professionals, and delivering service-based solutions to Fortune 1000 clients. Our team spans across more than 70 offices throughout the world and placed more than 50,000 people in jobs in 2022. Insight Global's services extend far beyond just filling roles. In addition to staffing services, we provide culture consulting, DEI training, specialized healthcare staffing and resources, and an array of managed services through our managed services division called Evergreen. To learn more about Insight Global, visit insightglobal.com.

SOURCE Insight Global