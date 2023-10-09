ONE-OF-A-KIND IMMERSIVE CAREER EVENT IS HEADING TO THE BAY AREA THIS WEEKEND: JOB SEEKERS, YOUR TIME IS NOW

Leading staffing company invites job seekers to attend free experience that will provide them with resumes, headshots, hiring opportunities and career confidence.

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Insight Global, a leading national staffing company dedicated to empowering people through opportunity, is inviting people to attend an immersive, completely free experience on Saturday, October 14, aimed at providing personalized, one-on-one career counseling. All Bay Area job seekers who want to gain confidence and access to job resources like resume writing, interview skills and professional headshots, are encouraged to register and attend. Free childcare and refreshments will also be available.

Insight Global’s immersive Be The Light Tour is coming to the Bay Area on Saturday, October 14, to arm job seekers with resumes, headshots, networking opportunities, and career confidence.

"We're committed to inspiring and empowering job seekers with the skills they need to create a brighter and better future," said Bert Bean, CEO of Insight Global. "Whether you're looking for a job or simply want to get ready for your next career move, we are thrilled to bring this transformative experience to the Bay Area to inspire and encourage people to pursue what is possible."

This first-of-its-kind experience will take place on Saturday, October 14, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Oakland Coliseum (7000 Coliseum Way, B Lot, Oakland, California 94621) which is fully accessible via public transportation. The event will offer expert support and tools to help job seekers enter the workforce, forge a new career path, or gain networking and upskilling opportunities after a layoff. Whether it's needing access to resources, technology or even the childcare that a job search often requires, Insight Global is working to remove these barriers and meet people where they are to enable a better future for them.

The mobile career event will have local onsite corporate, hiring, and community partners including Indeed, Microsoft and LinkedIn, Southwest Airlines, Bayer, Tesla, Marina Security, PG&E, Royal Ambulance, Golden 1 Credit Union, Raley's, Deloitte, AWIP, LnT, Goodwill, City of Oakland, Big Brothers Big Sisters, NPower, United Way Bay Area, Girls Gain Confidence, Root & Rebound, Urban League, Oakland PIC, and Treasure Island Job Corps Center.

Partners from California's SEMI Foundation will also be onsite to meet candidates, share resources and apprenticeship opportunities, and host a workshop on pathways for job seekers to enter the fast-growing microelectronics industry.

"The SEMI Foundation applauds Insight Global's commitment to empowering job seekers by bringing employers and career-building resources to communities across America," said Berton Mahardja, Sr. Manager, Global Education Initiatives. "The Be The Light Tour event in Oakland will provide the SEMI Foundation an opportunity to help people navigate the semiconductor industry using SEMI's career exploration site and other resources."

Attendees can take advantage of the following free services:

One-on-One Consultations with Insight Global experts who will provide a personalized experience based on attendees' career goals.

with Insight Global experts who will provide a personalized experience based on attendees' career goals. Career Readiness Workshops on resume writing, technology, interview skills and job hunting.

on resume writing, technology, interview skills and job hunting. Headshot Studio complete with a wardrobe stylist, makeup touch-ups, and a professional photographer who will take photos and upload to LinkedIn profiles (and create a profile).

complete with a wardrobe stylist, makeup touch-ups, and a professional photographer who will take photos and upload to LinkedIn profiles (and create a profile). Career Networking with recruiters from Insight Global and client partners who will be on hand to offer tips, tricks and best practices for job seekers and share opportunities that may be available.

with recruiters from Insight Global and client partners who will be on hand to offer tips, tricks and best practices for job seekers and share opportunities that may be available. Childcare Services staffed by qualified childcare professionals.

staffed by qualified childcare professionals. Additional Supportive Services, including assistance for Spanish speakers and the hearing and physically impaired.

including assistance for Spanish speakers and the hearing and physically impaired. Merchandise Checkout where attendees who complete the day will earn free swag. Registered attendees will also have the chance to take home Chromebooks and Amazon gift cards.

Everyone Is Welcome

The Be The Light tour is open to anyone looking to better their job or career. In particular, first-generation college grads, unhoused individuals, individuals with disabilities, LGBTQIA, justice impacted, single-income families, veterans, AAPI (Asian American and Pacific Islander), BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) and young adults. Throughout the country, many communities face challenges when it comes to entering the workforce or career betterment—from social and economic inequality to disenfranchisement. Insight Global is on a mission to change that, and in turn, change lives.

Insight Global is setting a goal to positively impact 15,000 job seekers by 2025, creating economic sustainability, bridging the gap by breaking generational poverty and providing equal access and opportunity for all.

Space is limited, so registration is highly encouraged.

Contributors that Make These Dreams a Reality

A number of local and national corporate and charitable organizations are working in partnership with Insight Global to make the Be The Light tour possible. For a full list of partners, visit www.insightglobal.com/bethelighttour.

About Insight Global:

Insight Global is a national staffing and services company dedicated to empowering people. We relentlessly pursue opportunities for others, because when we all work together, anything is possible. We specialize in sourcing information technology, accounting, finance, and engineering professionals, and delivering service-based solutions to Fortune 1000 clients. Our team spans across more than 70 offices throughout the world and placed more than 50,000 people in jobs in 2022. Insight Global's services extend far beyond just filling roles. In addition to staffing services, we provide culture consulting, DEI training, specialized healthcare and semiconductor staffing and resources, and an array of managed services through our managed services division called Evergreen. To learn more about Insight Global, visit insightglobal.com.

